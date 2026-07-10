Beyond Bulking: What You Need To Know About Creatine

For years, creatine has been associated with bodybuilders looking to bulk up. But emerging research is changing that perception.

Today, experts say creatine isn't just about building bigger muscles; it could also play a role in preserving muscle mass as we age, supporting healthy aging and even improving overall metabolic health.

Smiita Krishna, functional nutritionist and health coach, ACSM gold medallist certified nutritionist and ACSM gold medallist certified personal trainer, explains why she's changed the way she recommends creatine and who may actually benefit the most from taking it.

Kindly note this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gupta Sahil/Pexels

From bodybuilding supplement to muscle health supplement

"I would probably have answered this very differently a few years ago," says Smiita.

Earlier in her practice, she recommended creatine mainly to clients focused on muscle hypertrophy or increasing muscle size.

"But, due to the emerging evidence, I look at creatine very differently today. I no longer see it as a body-building supplement. I see it as a muscle health supplement."

That shift reflects what she now sees in her practice.

Most of her clients aren't competitive athletes. They are working professionals, women in their 40s and 50s, or people struggling with obesity, insulin resistance, prediabetes and fatty liver.

"My concern isn't whether these clients develop bigger muscles," she says. "My concern is whether they preserve enough muscle to stay metabolically healthy, independent and physically strong over the next 20, 30 or even 40 years."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Smiita Krishna

Why muscle matters more than most people realise

Losing muscle isn't just about becoming weaker.

As we age, muscle plays a vital role in maintaining mobility, supporting metabolism and reducing the risk of falls and fractures.

That's why preserving lean muscle has become an important part of healthy aging.

"I'm particularly excited about the ongoing research in healthy aging, preservation of muscle mass and cognitive function," says Smiita.

"What is becoming increasingly clear is that muscle health and brain health are deeply connected to healthy aging and creatine appears to support both through its role in cellular energy production."

Who may benefit the most?

According to Smiita, creatine isn't necessary for everyone but several groups may benefit more than others.

These include:

Women in perimenopause and menopause who are strength training.

Adults over 50 trying to preserve muscle mass.

Vegetarians and vegans, who naturally consume much less dietary creatine.

People trying to lose weight while minimising muscle loss.

Individuals beginning resistance training later in life.

She also says people taking GLP-1 medications may benefit on a case-by-case basis, particularly if preserving lean muscle is a concern.

Why women shouldn't ignore creatine

Although creatine has traditionally been marketed towards men, Smiita believes women have just as much to gain, especially during midlife.

"As women enter perimenopause and menopause, declining oestrogen speeds up sarcopenia (muscle loss due to age)," she explains.

Creatine isn't a replacement for hormones or exercise, she stresses.

But when combined with progressive strength training and adequate protein intake, it can help women preserve lean muscle and remain functionally stronger as they age.

"As someone who works extensively with midlife women, I believe this is one of the most exciting applications of creatine today."

It's not a magic powder

Smiita is quick to point out that creatine should never be viewed as a shortcut to better health.

"If someone is sedentary, isn't meeting their basic protein requirements or has no intention of exercising, creatine won't help much."

Instead, she believes supplements should only come after the fundamentals are in place.

"Food, movement, sleep and stress management always come before supplements. Supplements simply add another layer over a strong foundation."

Is creatine safe?

According to Smiita, creatine is one of the most extensively researched supplements available.

"When taken at recommended doses by healthy individuals, long-term studies have consistently shown an excellent safety profile."

One of the biggest myths she encounters is that creatine damages the kidneys.

Current scientific evidence does not support this in healthy people.

The confusion, she explains, often arises because creatinine -- a waste product formed when creatine is broken down -- may increase slightly on blood tests. That doesn't automatically indicate kidney damage.

However, people with chronic kidney disease or significant renal impairment should always consult their physician before taking any supplement, including creatine.

Does it cause bloating and weight gain?

Creatine does increase water stored inside muscle cells.

"This intracellular hydration is actually one of the reasons muscle performance improves," says Smiita.

Some people may notice the scale increase by one or two kilogrammes initially but this is very different from gaining body fat.

Later, when combined with resistance training, any additional weight gain is more likely to come from increased lean muscle.

"The weighing scale doesn't tell the whole story," she says. "Body composition always matters more than body weight."

What's the best way to take it?

For most healthy adults, Smiita recommends creatine monohydrate because it has the strongest scientific evidence behind it.

A daily intake of three to five grams is generally sufficient.

A loading phase is optional rather than essential.

When buying a supplement, she advises choosing a reputable brand with an established track record and third-party quality certifications.

Although creatine hydrochloride (HCl) may suit people who experience digestive discomfort with monohydrate, she cautions against assuming newer or more expensive products are automatically better.

Her advice before you start

Smiita's biggest advice isn't actually about creatine.

It's about everything that comes before it.

"I always tell people not to start with supplements," she says.

"Start with the foundations. Prioritise protein. Strength train. Sleep well. Manage stress. Be patient and stay consistent."

Once those habits are in place, creatine can become a useful tool but it should never replace the basics.

As research continues to evolve, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Creatine may have outgrown its reputation as a bodybuilding supplement. For many people, it may simply be another way to support healthier muscles, healthier ageing and a better quality of life.