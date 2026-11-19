"Fusion desserts, Bethica Das says, are a great way to use up any leftover sweets."

She constructs an amazing parfait prepared by with alternate layers of a few leftover pieces of crumbled sandesh, chopped fruits and leftover shrikhand.

Bethica calls it: Sandesh, Fruits And Shrikhand Parfait.

"You may substitute sandesh with any other variety of sweets like burfis, pedas or laddus. Instead of shrikhand, kheer or payasam is another good option," Bethica adds.

"Any other variety of fruits can also be added apart from the ones I used. I then garnished it with chopped pistachios, chopped almonds, dry rose petals and a pinch of saffron for a visual treat."

A simple and easy, but out-of-the-box dessert, it can be whipped up at short notice.

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Sandesh, Fruits And Shrikhand Parfait

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

3 pieces sandesh or as needed, crumbled

½ cup shrikhand or as needed

2-3 strawberries or as needed, chopped

10-12 blueberries or as needed

Few strands kesar or saffron

Few dried rose petals

1 tsp chopped pistachios + almonds

Few sprigs mint

Method

In a glass serving bowl or individual glass dessert bowls, first place a layer of the crumbled sandesh at the bottom.

Now top it up with few chopped strawberries.

Then add a layer of shrikhand, followed by some blueberries, sandesh, strawberries and then lastly by the remaining shrikhand.

Garnish with chopped nuts, dried rose petals, saffron.

Finally, place one blueberry and a mint sprig on the top.

Refrigerate briefly and serve.

Editor's Note: Make sure all the ingredients have been chilled beforehand.