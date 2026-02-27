HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » BenQ GW90TC Series Brings Bigger Screens

BenQ GW90TC Series Brings Bigger Screens

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2026 08:59 IST

x

It combines ultra-slim bezels, a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, an ergonomic adjustable build, and Triple Eye Protection with a Visual Optimiser for a more comfortable and immersive viewing experience.

A big, big, big screen

BenQ GW2490TC, GW2790TC Display

All photographs: Kind courtesy BenQ

1. Display

The BenQ GW2790TC comes with a 27-inch screen using LED illumination, a 16:9 screen proportion, and a standard brightness level of 300 nits. Meanwhile, the BenQ GW2490TC offers a 23.8-inch display with LED lighting, a sharpness of 93 pixels per inch, and the same widescreen 16:9 format.

BenQ GW2490TC, GW2790TC Smart Motion Detection

2. Smart Motion Detection

An ultrasonic sensor recognises movement within a 60±10cm radius, switching the light on as you approach and turning it off automatically after five minutes of inactivity to conserve power.

BenQ GW2490TC, GW2790TC Audio Setup

3. Audio Setup

Both feature dual 2W inbuilt speakers along with a 3.5 mm headphone socket for private listening.

BenQ GW2490TC, GW2790TC Enhanced Desk Safety

4. Enhanced Desk Safety

A sturdy steel reinforcement plate strengthens support for slim, glass, or delicate tabletops, while the metal bracket base shields the surface from marks and warping, ensuring lasting protection.

BenQ GW2490TC, GW2790TC Ports and Power

5. Ports & Power

They include an HDMI 1.4 input, a DisplayPort 1.2 connector, and a USB Type-C interface supporting 20W power output, DisplayPort Alt Mode, and data transfer.

BenQ GW2490TC, GW2790TC Price

6. Price

The 27-inch variant is priced at ₹14,990, while the 23.8-inch model costs ₹12,750.

REDIFF GADGETS
Share:

More News Coverage

Rediff TechBenQ GW90TC

RELATED STORIES

Realme 16 Pro+: Ultra-High 200MP Camera
Realme 16 Pro+: Ultra-High 200MP Camera
OPPO A6s: Charge Ahead With 80W SUPERVOOC
OPPO A6s: Charge Ahead With 80W SUPERVOOC
Realme Pad 3: Slim, Smart...
Realme Pad 3: Slim, Smart...
Dell's New XPS Lineup Is Here
Dell's New XPS Lineup Is Here
Gaming Addiction: The Risks For Teens
Gaming Addiction: The Risks For Teens

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Dia Mirza spotted at the airport1:02

Dia Mirza spotted at the airport

PM Modi arrives in India after concluding two-day visit to Israel2:59

PM Modi arrives in India after concluding two-day visit...

Watch: US and Iranian delegations depart venue in Cologny after nuclear talks1:06

Watch: US and Iranian delegations depart venue in Cologny...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO