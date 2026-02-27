BenQ GW90TC Series Brings Bigger Screens

It combines ultra-slim bezels, a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, an ergonomic adjustable build, and Triple Eye Protection with a Visual Optimiser for a more comfortable and immersive viewing experience.

A big, big, big screen

All photographs: Kind courtesy BenQ

1. Display

The BenQ GW2790TC comes with a 27-inch screen using LED illumination, a 16:9 screen proportion, and a standard brightness level of 300 nits. Meanwhile, the BenQ GW2490TC offers a 23.8-inch display with LED lighting, a sharpness of 93 pixels per inch, and the same widescreen 16:9 format.

2. Smart Motion Detection

An ultrasonic sensor recognises movement within a 60±10cm radius, switching the light on as you approach and turning it off automatically after five minutes of inactivity to conserve power.

3. Audio Setup

Both feature dual 2W inbuilt speakers along with a 3.5 mm headphone socket for private listening.

4. Enhanced Desk Safety

A sturdy steel reinforcement plate strengthens support for slim, glass, or delicate tabletops, while the metal bracket base shields the surface from marks and warping, ensuring lasting protection.

5. Ports & Power

They include an HDMI 1.4 input, a DisplayPort 1.2 connector, and a USB Type-C interface supporting 20W power output, DisplayPort Alt Mode, and data transfer.

6. Price

The 27-inch variant is priced at ₹14,990, while the 23.8-inch model costs ₹12,750.