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Home  » Get Ahead » BenQ Unveils EX271QZ Gaming Monitor In India

BenQ Unveils EX271QZ Gaming Monitor In India

By REDIFF GADGETS
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May 06, 2026 09:59 IST

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The BenQ EX271QZ has made its debut in India, introducing a high-performance option for gaming enthusiasts.

This latest offering features a 26.5-inch display with a sharp QHD resolution, paired with an ultra-fast 500 Hz refresh rate, delivering exceptionally smooth motion and highly responsive visuals for a competitive edge.

BenQ EX271QZ's new OLED display: 26.5-inch, QHD, low blue light and gaming features

BenQ Ex271QZ

All photographs: Kind courtesy BenQ

1. Display

Its display offers a generous 26.5-inch viewing area, making it ideal for immersive use whether for work or entertainment. It utilises an OLED panel.

The screen supports a maximum resolution of 2560 × 1440, ensuring sharp and detailed visuals, while a typical luminance level of 300 nits provides comfortable visibility in everyday lighting conditions.

BenQ Ex271QZ

2. Dimension

The unit has a total weight of 7.17 kg, which reduces to 4.88 kg when the stand is removed, making it easier to handle for mounting or repositioning. It supports a 100 x 100 mm VESA mounting pattern.

In terms of size, it measures 537.26 mm in height, 610.91 mm in width and 223.48 mm in depth, making it well-balanced and practical for most desk setups.

BenQ Ex271QZ

3. Accessories

Inside the box, you'll find a cleaning cloth, a quick start guide, a warranty leaflet, a calibration document, a remote handset and essential safety guidelines. Additionally, a signal lead is provided, this may differ depending on your region with an HDMI 2.1 cable included to ensure high-quality connectivity right out of the box.

BenQ Ex271QZ

4. Eye Protection

Designed with visual comfort in mind, the display incorporates advanced features to reduce eye strain during prolonged use. It utilises a flicker-free system to minimise screen fatigue, alongside a low blue light mode to lessen potential discomfort.

In addition, it offers support for users with colour vision deficiencies, helping to make on-screen content more accessible and easier to distinguish.

BenQ Ex271QZ

5. Gamers

Tailored for gaming, it delivers smoother visuals with reduced blur, richer and more vivid colours, adjustable brightness settings and seamless performance thanks to advanced sync technology.

BenQ Ex271QZ

6. Power

Supports 100-240V input with an inbuilt power unit. It uses around 31 W during regular use, can go up to 130 W at peak, and drops to under 0.5 W in standby mode for energy efficiency.

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