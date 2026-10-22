Bengali Recipe: Bethica's Ilish Macher Malai Curry

In this classic Bengali entree, hilsa fish or ilish mach is popped into a coconut milk-based gravy, tempered with mustard oil.

When paired with hot steamed rice, it's a most satisfying meal experience.

Bethica Das prepares her Hilsa Malai Curry without any onion, ginger or garlic and just a tadka of nigella seeds and green chillies in mustard oil. Ultimately it is garnished with an extra drizzle of raw mustard oil and coriander leaves.

Says Bethica, "So it is that simple. Yet there is no compromise in the flavour. Do do give it a try and have it for a perfect family lunch."

Bethica cooks South Indian, international recipe, fusion dishes and wonderfully earthy preparations from her native Bengal.

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Ilish Macher Malai Curry

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

2 pieces hilsa fish fillet

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp + a pinch for marinating

2 tbsp + 1 tbsp mustard oil

½ tsp kalonji or mangrela or black cumin or nigella seeds

2 green chillies, half slit

1 cup coconut milk

¼ cup water

10-12 kaju or cashews

1-2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

Method

Marinate the fish with a pinch of salt and keep aside.

Blend the coconut milk along with the cashews to a smooth paste.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. Heat 2 tbsp of the mustard oil in a wok or saucepan over medium heat and temper the nigella seeds, green chillies.

Saute for a few seconds.

Add the coconut milk-cashew paste mix, water, salt.

Bring to a boil.

Now add the marinated fish.

Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes.

Halfway through, gently turn the fish and continue to cook, covered for a further 2-3 minutes.

When done, take off heat and drizzle the remaining mustard oil over it.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with hot steamed rice for a comforting meal.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do check out her recipes here