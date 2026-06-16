Bengali Recipe: Aunty S's Begun Posto

When golden-fried baingan, or eggplant, is coated in creamy roasted poppy seed paste and the preparation is finished with green chillies and mustard oil, you have the authentic taste of Bengal on your plate.

Aunty S's recipe for Begun Posto, as told to Pratibha Kumari Singh, is every bit as tasty as it is satisfying when had with hot bhat. Simple ingredients, but the flavours are unforgettable.

She says, "In Bengali homes, when we don't feel like cooking an elaborate meal, Begun Posto or Aloo Posto is the quick solution and always comforting with steamed rice."

Begun Posto

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

3 medium baingan or eggplant or brinjals, cut into cubes or thick slices or the shape preferred

4 tbsp posto or khuskhus or poppy seeds

3-4 green chillies or as preferred

Water

3 tbsp mustard oil

1 small tomato, finely chopped

½ tsp kalonji or nigella seeds

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp + extra for marinating the eggplant



Method

For the posto paste:

Dry roast the poppy seeds over low heat on a tawa or a griddle for 1-2 minutes until aromatic.

Do not brown them.

Take off heat and let them cool slightly.

Do not brown them. Take off heat and let them cool slightly. Grind the roasted seeds in a mixer without water initially.

Then add 1 or 2 of the green chillies, salt and a little water to make a thick, smooth paste.

Keep aside.

Frying the eggplant:

Coat the eggplant with the turmeric and a little salt.

Keep aside for 10 minutes.

Keep aside for 10 minutes. Heat the mustard oil in a frying pan over medium heat.

Fry the eggplant until lightly golden and soft.

Drain from the pan onto a paper towel-lined plate and keep aside.

Fry the eggplant until lightly golden and soft. Drain from the pan onto a paper towel-lined plate and keep aside. In the same pan and remaining oil, add the nigella seeds and let crackle.

Next add the tomatoes and the poppy seed paste.

Cook over low heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring continuously so it doesn't stick.

Add a little more water for a creamy consistency.

Once the water starts to boil, add the fried eggplant.

Mix gently to keep the eggplant pieces intact and simmer for 4 to 5 minutes.

Adjust the salt and add the remaining slit green chillies.

Next add the tomatoes and the poppy seed paste. Cook over low heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring continuously so it doesn't stick. Add a little more water for a creamy consistency. Once the water starts to boil, add the fried eggplant. Mix gently to keep the eggplant pieces intact and simmer for 4 to 5 minutes. Adjust the salt and add the remaining slit green chillies. Serve hot with rice.

Editor's Note: For better taste, wash the poppy seeds after purchasing them from the market/store and dry them in the hot sun before using them in the recipe. You can use the same method for making Alu Posto. Just replace the baingan or eggplant with lightly-boiled pieces of alu or potatoes.