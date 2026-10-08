Bengali Recipe: Lauki Badi Or Lau Borir Jhol

Here is a simple sabzi that goes well with rice -- Bengali-Style Lauki Badi.

Tender bottle gourd is cooked with golden urad dal badis and a handful of spices, resulting in a light, flavourful dish that is easy to make and even easier to enjoy.

Recipe shared by Aunty S with Pratibha Kumari Singh.

Photograph: Aunty S for Rediff

Bengali-Style Lauki Badi Gravy Or Lau Borir Jhol

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

500 gm lauki or bottle gourd, peeled and cut into small cubes

12-15 urad dal badis or sun-dried lentil nuggets

2 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tej patta or bay leaf

2 green chillies, slit

1 medium-sized tomato, chopped

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp jeera or cumin powder

½ tsp black pepper powder

½ tsp dhania or coriander powder

Salt, to taste, about ½ tsp

1-1½ cups water

1 tsp ghee, optional

Method

Heat mustard oil in a frying pan or a kadhai and fry the badis until golden and crisp over medium heat.

Drain onto a paper towel-lined plate and keep aside.

Drain onto a paper towel-lined plate and keep aside. In the same pan or kadai, add the cumin seeds, bay leaf, green chillies over medium heat.

Let splutter.

Add the turmeric, cumin, black pepper powder, coriander powder, along with a splash of water, and cook for a few seconds.

Add the tomatoes and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add the chopped lauki, salt.

Mix well and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Pour in the water, cover and simmer until the lauki becomes soft and tender.

Gently add the fried badis and cook for another 3-5 minutes, allowing them to soak up the flavourful gravy while retaining some texture.

Finish with a tsp of ghee, if using.

Pratibha's Tips: Serve hot with steamed rice. The mildly spiced gravy, soft lauki and crisp-yet-soaked badis make this a classic Bengali-style comfort dish.

Urad dal badis are easily available in the market, but you can make them at home too.

Soak 100 gm urad dal overnight. Drain well the next morning and grind with 2-3 green chillies and salt, using little or no water, to make a thick paste. Shape into small badis and sun-dry for one to two days until firm. If you don't have space for sun-drying, dry them gently in an oven at its lowest temperature.