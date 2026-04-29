Behind The Crown: Miss India Winners Show Their Real Side

Femina Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Sail, first runner-up Rajnandini Pawar and second runner-up Sree Advaita open up about breaking stereotypes and why pageantry is more than just the crown.

IMAGE: Femina Miss India 2026 Sadhvi Sail (centre) with first runner-up Rajnandini Pawar (right) and second runner-up Sree Advaita (left). All photographs: Kind courtesy Femina Miss India

They come from three completely different worlds.

Sadhvi Sail is an economist working in construction and development.

Rajnandini Pawar is a grassroots changemaker empowering women farmers.

And Dr Sree Advaita is a doctor using her voice to transform conversations around women’s health.

Yet, on the stage, they found common ground.

In a candid chat with Rishika Shah/Rediff, Sadhvi, Rajnandini, and Sree Advaita speak about self-doubt, purpose and why pageantry, for them, is anything but superficial.

During your pageant journey, did you ever feel like you didn’t belong?

Sadhvi: I think, initially, I was a little overwhelmed by how confident everybody was.

While I was confident too, I was just like, wow everybody is so fierce and competitive.

But slowly, I realised that we were all sailing in the same boat and we were all supporting each other through it.

Rajnandini: I’ve never felt like I didn’t belong here. I feel like this is the world where I come alive and feel most happy about life.

Sree Advaita: I genuinely feel this space brings out the best in me; I’ve always felt like I’m at the right place at the right time.

Why choose pageantry when glamour is often seen as short-lived?

Sadhvi: I realised that with my creativity, my modelling side, my educational background and the impact I’ve created, when you combine it all, this is the one space where everything can coexist and make sense.

That’s when I knew this is something I could excel in.

Rajnandini: Pageantry is a space where every single talent comes together beautifully.

I come here with a sense of representation, not just for myself, but for my community and my country.

It’s about carrying India in your heart and taking it to the world.

Sree Advaita: For me, this is a space where all my pursuits and qualities come together as a beautiful blend.

I feel like I’m thriving here and it has opened up a lot of opportunities for me.

IMAGE: Sadhvi being crowned Miss India.

Sadhvi, was there a moment that changed your life’s direction?

Sadhvi: I think it was when I moved abroad for my studies.

I felt lonely and overwhelmed. That’s when I realised that being good at academics is not enough; you need to be well-rounded to connect with people and have substance.

I told myself I need to put myself out there more, try new things and understand myself better.

Did you ever feel like an outsider during the journey or did someone make you feel at home?

Sadhvi: I would say Advaita made me feel very at home as did our friend, Tejaswi. Someone even named us the 'vibe tribe'.

We had very similar energies and spent a lot of time together; it really felt like a home away from home.

IMAGE: Rajnandini being crowned Miss India first runner up.

Rajnandini, what is one story from your work with women farmers that has stayed with you?

Rajnandini: One woman came to my mother and me; she couldn’t read or write but she managed everything else on her own -- from farming to daily work.

We encouraged her to start learning and told her age isn’t a limitation.

A year later, she called us and said she could now read and write at the age of 50.

That really stayed with me.

It made me realise you don’t need big resources to create change; sometimes, you just need to give someone that push.

Who, or what, gave you the push to keep going in this competition?

Rajnandini: For me, it was the little Rajnandini, the five-year-old version of me who dreamt of being here.

I still carry her with me.

I always say, listen to that little voice in your heart.

Follow that calling; it might just lead you to your purpose.

IMAGE: Sree Advaita being crowned Miss India second runner up.

Advaita, what was the turning point in your life?

Sree Advaita: Before COVID, I was diagnosed with a spinal injury that aggravated through the course of two to three years.

For a while, during the second half of COVID, I was on complete bed rest and couldn’t move at all. I was told to not walk or do anything.

Honestly, it wasn’t one specific moment but I just remember this phase of me lying in bed and, over time, there was a mindset shift.

I realised I didn’t want to continue living like that anymore and that changed everything.

As a doctor working with young girls, what is the one reality about women’s health that has stayed with you?

Sree Advaita: What I find most unfortunate is that many women don’t prioritise their health.

Some don’t even go to hospitals because their symptoms are dismissed and even, when they do, they don’t follow through with tests or treatment.

Sometimes the reason is financial but, even when resources are available, they still neglect themselves.

What is the one thing each of you wants to build or change in the next 5-10 years?

Sadhvi: I want to build an educational institution that focuses on financial literacy and inclusion. A space where people of any age can come and learn skills that empower them and even help them have a side income.

Rajnandini: Personally, I want to lead a life of fulfilment and purpose. Professionally, I want to create opportunities for others.

I also hope to formally build my own non-profit focusing on child development, senior citizens and women's empowerment and scale it to a larger level.

Sree Advaita: I would love to expand my NGO and reach more young girls.

I also want to shift the healthcare focus in India from being curative to preventative, focusing more on screening and awareness using the resources we already have.