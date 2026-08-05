Before Buying A Gadget On EMI, Read This

Don't judge an expensive gadget only by its EMI cost; also consider how many years it will remain useful after you've finished paying for it.

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Most people compare gadgets based on specifications, brand or monthly EMI. But one factor is often overlooked: How long will the device retain its value and how long will it serve you after you've finished paying for it?

Not all electronic devices age the same way.

Think beyond the EMI

A useful way to think about devices is to divide them into two categories:

Portable devices

Home appliances

Key Points Don't judge an expensive gadget only by its EMI cost -- consider how many years it will remain useful after you've finished paying for it.

Portable devices depreciate faster because of constant handling, battery wear, rapid technological change and higher repair costs.

Home appliances generally offer better long-term value thanks to longer service life, easier maintenance and lower physical wear.

Thinking in terms of a product's replacement cycle helps buyers make smarter financial decisions.

The real value of any purchase lies in its cost per year of reliable use, not just its purchase price.

Portable devices

Examples

Smartphones

Laptops

Tablets

Smartwatches

Portable devices often command a premium price because of their compact engineering, advanced technology and convenience. However, that convenience comes at a cost.

Why they wear out faster

Carried everywhere and handled constantly.

More prone to drops, scratches and accidental damage.

Charged almost every day, causing batteries to degrade more quickly over time.

Compact hardware leaves very little room for cooling, resulting in higher operating temperatures.

Tightly packed components make repairs difficult and expensive.

Technology advances rapidly, making devices feel outdated much sooner.

The depreciation problem

Imagine buying a flagship smartphone for Rs 2 lakh on an 18-month EMI.

By the time you've finished paying:

The phone may have lost nearly 40-60 per cent of its original value.

A newer model with better features is already available.

The battery has gone through hundreds of charging cycles.

Software support is closer to ending.

Even if the phone continues working for another two or three years, its resale value will continue to fall sharply.

Home appliances

Examples

Television

Refrigerator

Washing machine

Air conditioner

Desktop computer

Home appliances are also expensive but they generally deliver far better long-term value.

Why they last longer

They remain in one place.

They are handled much less frequently.

Larger enclosures allow better airflow and cooling.

Components are generally bigger, stronger and designed for longevity.

They are less likely to suffer accidental physical damage.

With proper care, many premium home appliances continue performing reliably for eight to 15 years.

Unlike smartphones, they often remain useful long after they've been fully paid off.

Why portable devices age faster

Portable devices are designed for mobility, not longevity.

They experience

Constant handling

Frequent charging cycles

More heat build-up

Greater risk of accidental damage

Faster technological obsolescence

All these factors shorten their practical lifespan and reduce resale value.

Why home appliances offer better long-term value

Home appliances benefit from

Minimal physical handling

Better cooling and ventilation

More durable construction

Easier maintenance

Longer service life

Although they depreciate too, most owners continue using them for many years because they remain functional and reliable.

Think beyond the EMI

Before buying any expensive gadget, don't just ask: Can I afford the monthly EMI?

Also ask: How many years of reliable use will this gadget give me after I've paid off the loan?

A Rs 2 lakh smartphone may provide excellent performance for three to five years.

A Rs 2 lakh television or refrigerator may continue serving your family for a decade or more.

The real value of a purchase isn't just its price -- it's how long it remains useful.

The bottom line

If your priority is to own the latest technology and maximum portability, premium smartphones and laptops are fantastic products but remember that you're paying a premium for convenience and these products depreciate quickly.

If your priority is long-term value for money, home appliances usually provide a much better return on your investment because they last longer, require less frequent replacement and continue delivering value long after the EMI ends.

After all, no electronic device lasts forever.

Home appliances can also develop problems. Motors, compressors, circuit boards and other components eventually wear out.

However, because these products are larger and more modular, maintenance is often simpler and replacing worn or faulty parts is usually easier and more economical than replacing an entire portable device.

Also, this is a general comparison, not a universal rule.

A well-maintained smartphone may last six years, while a poorly maintained refrigerator may fail much sooner. Usage habits affect a product's quality and maintenance plays a significant role in determining the lifespan of any electronic device.