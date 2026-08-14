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Kanikka Kapoor Is A Pretty Kudi

By REDIFF STYLE August 14, 2026 08:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Even before Batwara 1947 hit theatres, Kanikka Kapoor had everyone doing a double take thanks to her uncanny resemblance to Kiara Advani.

But beyond the comparisons, she's carving out a style identity of her own. Think regal lehengas, glamorous saris and enough desi sparkle to light up an entire wedding season.

If there's one thing this Punjabi kudi knows, it's how to dress like the main character at every celebration.

Kanikka Kapoor

IMAGE: This shimmering lavender lehenga doesn't believe in subtle entrances. Between the mirror-like embellishments and that emerald-drop necklace, Kanikka looks ready to outshine the chandeliers at a sangeet. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kanikka Kapoor/Instagram

 

Kanikka Kapoor

IMAGE: Florals, blush tones and a sleek one-shoulder blouse make this sari feel fresh and modern. It's the kind of look that whispers elegance while still making sure every camera finds you.

 

Kanikka Kapoor

IMAGE: Kanikka’s sharara proves that pink can pack a punch. The peplum silhouette, intricate embroidery and dramatic flared bottoms make it impossible not to twirl at least once.

 

Kanikka Kapoor

IMAGE: Some dresses flirt. This one makes a statement. The figure-hugging crimson number brings all the drama, proving date-night dressing doesn't need anything more than a killer shade of red.

 

Kanikka Kapoor

IMAGE: Half sari, half red-carpet gown -- this Indo-western number is the best of both worlds. The embroidered corset means business while the cascading ruffles bring all the Bollywood heroine energy.

 

Kanikka Kapoor

IMAGE: Kanikka’s cobalt lehenga is impossible to ignore. With its corset blouse, grand flare and intricate embroidery, it looks like it walked straight out of a royal wedding mood board.

 

Kanikka Kapoor

IMAGE: Nothing says festive quite like marigold orange. Add a pearl potli, jhumkas and a classic maangtikka, and you've got a look that deserves front-row seating at every mehendi and family celebration.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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