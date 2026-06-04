Banks Push Loans Against Mutual Funds

LAMF allows investors to access liquidity while staying invested.

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With younger customers increasingly preferring mutual funds over bank deposits, several private banks are entering the loan against mutual funds (LAMF) business.

Borrowers should understand the costs, volatility risk, and repayment obligations before going for these loans.

Key Points Private banks are expanding loan-against-mutual-funds offerings as younger investors increasingly prefer mutual funds over deposits.

Borrowers can access quick liquidity while remaining invested, avoiding redemption taxes and preserving long-term compounding.

Debt and large-cap mutual funds are generally preferred collateral because they carry lower volatility and margin risks.

Experts recommend borrowing only for short-term needs and maintaining sufficient repayment and LTV buffers.

How the product works

The minimum loan amount is usually Rs 25,000 for digital LAMF products.

"Banks may offer up to Rs 1 crore against equity funds and Rs 5 crore against debt funds. Non-banking financial companies may offer up to Rs 2 crore against equity funds and Rs 5 crore against debt funds," says CR Chandrasekar, founder and CEO, DhanLAP.

Interest rates depend on the borrower's profile, the lender's policy, and the underlying portfolio.

"They generally start at around 9 to 10 per cent annually and go beyond 15 per cent," says Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.

"The tenure may range from three months to three years and can be renewed," says Chandrasekar.

The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is regulated.

"Lenders typically offer up to 50 per cent of the value for equity mutual funds and up to 80 per cent for debt mutual funds," says Krishna Kanhaiya, CEO, Mirae Asset Financial Services (India).

Borrowers may repay through equated monthly instalments (EMIs) or use an overdraft facility, where the lender charges interest only on the amount used.

"Since the loan is secured against existing investments, lenders generally approve and disburse it faster than unsecured loans," says Shetty.

Pledge less volatile funds

Lenders prefer to lend against funds with lower volatility.

"Taking a loan against a relatively stable fund reduces the likelihood of margin calls during volatile markets," says Shetty.

"Debt funds are better suited for this facility.

"Hybrid funds come next, followed by equity funds," says Chandrasekar.

Among diversified equity schemes, largecap equity mutual funds are more suitable.

Borrowers should avoid pledging smallcap, sectoral, thematic, and commodity funds because they are volatile and qualify for lower LTV ratios.

"The sharp movements in their net asset values can trigger margin requirements," says Harsh Vira, chief financial planner and founder, FinPro Wealth.

Lenders also avoid closed-end funds and others that have limited liquidity.

Keep wealth compounding

LAMF allows investors to access liquidity while staying invested.

"It prevents short- to mid-term financial needs from interrupting or delaying long-term wealth creation," says Chandrasekar.

Investors avoid the tax implications linked to redemption.

They also benefit from any appreciation in the value of the pledged units during the loan tenure.

The interest rate is lower than on an unsecured personal loan.

Digital processes make approval and disbursal quicker.

Market volatility can spell trouble

Market fluctuations can reduce the value of pledged mutual fund units below the required level.

Equity-oriented mutual funds are especially vulnerable.

"If the value of pledged assets falls, the borrower may have to pay the difference or mark a lien on more fund units," says Chandrasekar.

Borrowers may get only seven days to regularise the account if there is an LTV breach of more than 50 per cent.

"Higher LTV breaches can have even shorter regularisation timelines," says Kanhaiya.

If the borrower cannot compensate for the fall in asset value or make monthly payments, the lender may sell the fund units.

"Forced liquidation during market downturns locks in losses and disrupts the investor's long-term investment strategy," says Feroze Azeez, joint CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth.

Borrow or redeem?

Borrowing against mutual funds makes sense when the need is short term.

"Redeeming mutual funds may not be efficient in such cases because it breaks compounding, attracts capital gains tax, may involve an exit load, and may cause the investor to miss a market recovery," says Kanhaiya.

Azeez explains that leverage is relatively more attractive when valuations are reasonable.

Redemption may be more suitable if the financial need is long term.

If the investment was meant for a short-term goal, redemption may be the better option.

"It may also be better if repayment visibility is uncertain," says Kanhaiya.

Maintain a buffer

Maintain a reasonable buffer, especially when borrowing against equity-oriented funds, to manage market volatility.

Assess existing borrowing and EMI obligations.

"If total EMI commitments after taking LAMF exceed 50 per cent of monthly income, the leverage may no longer be financially prudent," says Azeez.

Finally, track the LTV level regularly after taking the loan.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff