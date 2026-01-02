Bangkok Love Story... And A Recipe

IMAGE: Krua Khun Puk, a traditional eatery for Thai food. All photographs and videos: Zelda Pande

Krua Khun Puk is an energetic restaurant in the heart of Sukhomvit 11, near Nana BTS station, Bangkok, that stays open till 4 am.

A traditional open-style eatery, it has seating at tables in the middle and at high counters on the side that look out onto the street.

IMAGE: The art of making Mango Sticky Rice or Khao Niao Mamuang.

If you opt for the high stools with streetside views, you can either watch, at stalls that are part of the restaurant, waiters doling out portions of a steaming dumpling soup with assorted trimmings, or a woman gracefully putting together mango sticky rice in a kind of ceremony that is fascinating to watch.

And, of course, there's the streetlife to photograph from this vantage point -- popcorn carts, fruit hawkers, lotterywallahs all pedalling/peddling past.

IMAGE: It's a delightful dessert of slices of mango matched with mildly salty, jasmine rice, sprinkled with crunchy yellow mung dal and eaten with coconut milk.

I had the most tasty vegetarian Pad Thai meal, ending it with the Mango Sticky Rice for less than 200 bahts. More on the Pad Thai and its recipe later.

Noisy, cheerful, friendly welcoming servers, with wonderful fragrances emanating from within, Krua Khun Puk was very representative of everything I encountered in Bangkok on my first trip.

IMAGE: Blazingly-bright nightviews of the Chao Phraya river or the river of kings. A journey up the majestic river takes you through several centuries, from the capital of ancient Siam to shiny chrome and glass modern Bangkok.

It is the Warm Happy Energy of Bangkok that strikes you immediately.

The city has nothing to do with slow motion.

IMAGE: Sukhomvit buzzes 24/7.

It's a fast, 24-hour megapolis, full of joie de vivre and buoyance that you are instantly smitten with, like I was. Full toss pyaar happened at once.

IMAGE: The spotless temple complex of Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Rajwaramahawihan or Wat Pho for short.

Humming. Electric. Brightly lit. Yet Bangkok brims with old-style rhythms and mood, via its gracious hospitality, culture, religion, food and landmarks.

Establishments, all lit up and lively, stay open till all hours, from massage places, salons to restaurants, bars and clubs, thumping with live music and cranking out the tunes... the tamasha never seems to stop.

You can get your hair washed at 1 am, a foot massage at 2 am, a hearty meal at 3 am either from the carts or a restaurant, a drink at 4 am and, well, sex at any hour, marijuana too.

Everything is possible, with a smile, that's Thailand!

Totally geared to tourists, arriving and exiting the country was a cinch. So was getting around (tuktuks, cabs, overground trains, metro).

IMAGE: The Wat Arun temple.

As was shopping too for the umpteen delightful things available (three-piece suits made in 24 hours at Sindhi-owned tailoring setups), either at gorgeous, glittering palatial malls (I have never seen malls like that in my life) or streetside stalls and bazaars, after a pleasant haggle.

Our rupee made the prices a little stiff for us, but generally it was a pretty reasonable place, with plenty of bang for your buck. Stay was cheap and comfy; so was the food.

The sleaze of its nightlife can be jarring but was also totally mesmerising. Women, with the most translucent, glowing skin, shiny black hair and baby doll looks, perpetually scrolling on their phones, lounged about, standing in pairs or solo at every five steps. Have never seen such attractive, tall transvestites before either (the sales staff of Victoria Secret hires quite a few).

Sex was sort of gleefully on offer like it's a bazaar. The more sordid part were the takers, mostly aged, faded Westerners in their dotage (the power of the little blue pill) and mildly forlorn Southeast Asian men, who knew how to ogle big time, but seemingly without much final success.

IMAGE: The Bangkok skyline.

Four blurred, busy days was definitely not enough to truly get under the skin of this amazing buzzing metropolis, drunk on its own vitality, but I accomplished plenty.

I did a tour of two of its most notable temples -- Wat Arun and Wat Pho.

IMAGE: His entry into nirvana and the end of all reincarnations.

The reclining golden Buddha and its serene environs should make Wat Pho the first stop on your list.

IMAGE: A monk's possessions.

An even quieter annexe of Wat Pho was quarters for monks.

IMAGE: Wat Arun, a temple named for the Hindu god Aruna, Surya's charioteer, was the most favourite place to have your picture taken in Bangkok.

It was the parade of beautiful women posing, sometimes with their mates or family, dolled up in typical Thai costumes to create a portfolio of pics with their own private photographers, that made Wat Arun an intriguing place.

They seemed to like to choose that gorgeous temple for their photographic outings.

IMAGE: Murals adorned the 218,400 sq m 18th century Grand Palace.

I popped in for a look at the sprawling Grand Palace -- magnificent, twinkling with jewels and gold. A place of fantastic murals from the Ramayan or Ramakien, the Thai edition of the epic.

IMAGE: On Chao Phraya.

Enjoyed several leisurely rides down the lazy muddy Chao Phraya river.

And dinner on its banks at the classy Mandarin Oriental as gaily-lit boats sailed by.

IMAGE: The Thai version of a mall food court. Elegant and there was nothing fast about the food.

Half a day was spent at ICONSIAM, a mall of 7,000 shops and eateries, the most wonderful were the handicraft (awesome silk scarves and cotton wear) and the virtual bazaar of food stalls.

IMAGE: Crowds went wild at ICONSIAM when Nikkie Lixie and Fourth stopped by.

My mall visit was enlivened by the arrival of K-pop and a T-pop stars.

IMAGE: Sukhomvit never snoozes.

As suggested, I invested in a foot massage and later a back massage with the fierce lady masseurs of Sukhomvit; truly invigiorating.

Several hours were happily whiled away at Chatuchak -- a weekend street market that has the best deals on clothes, jewellery, art, gifts.

IMAGE: Bride decor.

A chakkar of the lively Pak Khlong Talat flower market, near Wat Pho, was duly executed.

IMAGE: The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Decorations for weddings, flowers shaped into dragons and tonnes of marigolds dominated the bazaar.

IMAGE: Amphawa, an Eastern Venice.

Added to my itinerary was a spin around the quaint canal town of Amphawa, about 100 km west of Bangkok, known for its floating market, cute waterside hotels and souvenir shops.

Homes were built on the water around there and amidst the greenery, largely fruit and coconut plantations that had a Kerala air about them.

IMAGE: The eccentric Chuchaiburi hotel at Amphawa.

Added to that: I squeezed in lots of great Thai meals, the freshest pina coladas and grocery shopping in and around Sukhomvit.

IMAGE: Christmas had come to Mandarin Oriental.

The Thai green curry Gaeng Khiaw Waan Phak I had at Mandarin Oriental, with sticky jasmine Hom Mali variety rice, was the best I had ever had before (and maybe the recipe for another day), with the meal closing with a mascarpone gelato with cherries, meringue and a puff pastry cookie.

It was the Pad Thai of Krua Khun Puk that I was most keen to replicate when I returned home.

I have made Pad Thais before but there was something so earthy and yum about the dish I had at Krua Khun Puk.

It's pretty easy to make, but do locate thick, well-grown fat bean sprout shoots and soft enough tofu.

Krua Khun Puk Pad Thai

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

100 gm cauliflower, cut into small florets

100 gm broccoli, cut into small florets

3 tbsp oil

½ of a large carrot, peeled, julienned

50 gm soft tofu, cubed

5-6 stalks spring onions

100 gm bean sprouts

2 eggs

150 gm peanuts, roasted, roughly crushed

250 gm 5 mm rice sticks for Pad Thai

5-6 tbsp Pad Thai sauce

1-2 tbsp Tabasco

1 lime, cut into wedges

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp + 3 tsp for the noodle water

Method