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Saba Azad Has A Thing Going On With...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 11:23 IST

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Saba Azad has a thing going on with her hairstyles; the Bandar actress treats them like accessories.

One day it's a sculptural bun, the next a slick braid, a wet-look finish or curls left completely untamed.

Her beauty choices are rarely predictable and her wardrobe follows the same philosophy. The result? Looks that feel creative, confident and entirely her own.

Saba Azad

IMAGE: Saba’s vibrant red headscarf tied into a bow instantly draws the eye, adding a fun touch to her oversized blazer and balloon-trouser combination. All photographs: Kind courtesy Saba Azad/Instagram

 

Saba Azad

IMAGE: Her sleek folded bun keeps the focus firmly on the blue-tiful archival Gucci gown, creating a sharp, sculptural finish that complements the bold cut-outs.

 

Saba Azad

IMAGE: Saba’s sleek high bun and artfully styled fringe bring a contemporary edge to an otherwise romantic pink dress adorned with delicate detailing.

 

Saba Azad

IMAGE: A polished top knot paired with a sharp side-swept fringe gives this crystal-studded halter mini and Mary Jane combination an extra dose of personality.

 

Saba Azad

IMAGE: The sleek wet-look hairstyle and clean centre part add a refined finish to the crisp white shirt and statement brocade trousers.

 

Saba Azad

IMAGE: Saba’s naturally voluminous curls become the standout feature here, softening the dramatic mood of the gothic-inspired black ensemble.

 

Saba Azad

IMAGE: The exceptionally long braid cascading from a sleek top knot elevates the denim co-ord, lending a funky touch to the streetwear-style silhouette.

REDIFF STYLE

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