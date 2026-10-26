Baking Bread With Your Daughter-In-Law

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ashish Mehrotra/Rediff

Cooking for folks who enjoy their food is always a high.

Cooking together with foodies in the kitchen is an even better high.

And what could be better than cooking with someone as charming as your daughter-in-law?

That's exactly what Ashish Mehrotra did.

Recently, when he was visiting the home of his son Shashwat and daughter-in-law Lauren, in New Jersey, he teamed up with Lauren to learn how to make her recipe for sourdough bread.

It was a fun-filled session with much laughter and food banter, ofc.

Bubbly Lauren, an avid marathon runner, loves to cook, be it Idlis, Chole Bhatura, pizza or pasta, and her style is organised and precise.

Let's learn how she makes her sourdough loaves, packed with taste and boasting an enviable crust...

Lauren’s Sourdough Bread

Serving: 1 medium loaf

Feeding the starter

Ingredients

50 gm flour

50 gm water

Small portion starter dough (can be purchased online or made from scratch, please see the note below)

Method

Feed your sourdough starter with the flour and water.

Mix well.

Mix well. Let the starter sit at room temperature for 4-6 hours, or until it has doubled in size.

Making the dough

Ingredients

100 gm active doubled sourdough starter

500 gm maida or all-purpose flour

350 gm water

10 gm salt

Method

Mix until a shaggy dough forms and all the ingredients are incorporated.

Cover the dough and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Cover the dough and let it rest for 30 minutes. Perform a round of stretch and folds every 30 minutes for a total of four rounds.

To stretch and fold, gently pull one side of the dough upward and fold it over itself.

Rotate the bowl and repeat until you've worked your way around the dough.

After the final round of stretch and fold, cover the dough and let it continue to rise until it has noticeably increased in volume and looks airy and bubbly.

To stretch and fold, gently pull one side of the dough upward and fold it over itself. Rotate the bowl and repeat until you've worked your way around the dough. After the final round of stretch and fold, cover the dough and let it continue to rise until it has noticeably increased in volume and looks airy and bubbly. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and gently shape it into a tight, round dough ball.

Place the shaped dough ball into a floured proofing basket or bowl, cover, and refrigerate until you're ready to bake.

Place the shaped dough ball into a floured proofing basket or bowl, cover, and refrigerate until you're ready to bake. When ready to bake, preheat an oven to 475°F.

Place the Dutch oven inside while the oven preheats so it gets nice and hot.

Carefully transfer the dough ball into the hot Dutch oven.

Cover and bake for 20 minutes.

Place the Dutch oven inside while the oven preheats so it gets nice and hot. Carefully transfer the dough ball into the hot Dutch oven. Cover and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the lid and continue baking for another 20 minutes, or until the loaf is beautifully golden brown.

Take the bread out of Dutch oven and let it cool for at least 1 hour before slicing.

This allows the inside of the bread to finish setting.

Editor's Note: To learn how to make the starter, click here: Tips for making the perfect sourdough starter (external link).