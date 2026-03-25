B12 The Wonder Vitamin: 6 Benefits

Vitamin B12 or cobalamin is a vital nutrient that crucially supports the proper functioning of your nervous system and has a role in the production of red blood cells, apart from being good for your bones, eyes, hair, skin, explains Healthline.

Your body cannot produce this vitamin by itself, so it must be obtained through diet or supplements, says WebMD.

It is naturally found in foods like meat, fish, dairy products.

There is a significant link between B12 deficiencies and the functioning of the thyroid. People with autoimmune thyroid conditions may have low vitamin B12 because of the inability to absorb the vitamin, often due to pernicious anaemia, and need to seek medical treatment via B12 injections, says leading US medical centre, Cleveland Clinic.

Those with an underactive thyroid tend to have lower B12 levels than healthy individuals. 'There is no substantial evidence to suggest thyroid function may improve by supplementing with B12,' states the British Thyroid Foundation.

1. Beneficial For Your Skin, Hair And Nails

Vitamin B12 levels are connected to the health of your skin, hair and nails. If too low or sometimes too high, it can lead to issues like darkened patches of skin, changes in nail colour, hair problems, loss of skin pigment (vitiligo) and painful mouth ulcers, says Healthline. Having the right amount of vitamin B12 helps maintain overall appearance.

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2. Heart Health

Those with cardiovascular conditions often have raised levels of a substance called homocysteine, as per top US medical centre Mayo Clinic. It adds: Vitamin B12, along with other B vitamins, can reduce these levels, but research has not shown that lowering homocysteine actually decreases the risk of heart or blood vessel disease.

3. Reduces Risk Of Macular Degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration is an eye condition that may lead to vision loss in older adults. Vitamin B12 supplements may help lower levels of homocysteine, an amino acid in the blood, which could play a role in reducing the risk of this eye disease, states Medical News Today and WebMD.

4. Brain Health

As we grow older, vitamin B12 becomes increasingly important for maintaining a healthy brain, informs Cleveland Clinic and it may slow mental decline and reduce the risk of conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

5. Very Important For Pregnant Women

There is a possibility that low vitamin B12 levels in early pregnancy could raise the risk of neural tube defects, which affect a baby's brain and spine, as well as low birth weight, according to WebMD. It may also increase the chances of miscarriage or premature birth, further adds WebMD and ensuring adequate B12 intake is important during pregnancy and breastfeeding, particularly for those following a plant-based diet.

6. Blood Health

Vitamin B12 is vitally needed to form healthy red blood cells. When it is low, these cells become large and abnormal-shaped, leading to a type of anaemia. This reduces oxygen supply in the body, causing tiredness and low energy, states Healthline.

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