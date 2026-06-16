HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Avneet Kaur, Bhumi Pednekar Love Being Chatpata!

Avneet Kaur, Bhumi Pednekar Love Being Chatpata!

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 16, 2026 14:07 IST

x

If 'quiet luxury' was all about keeping things understated, ‘chatpata dressing’ is its complete opposite.

The trend, which has been picking up steam on social media, is all about outfits that feel like your favourite plate of chaat, unexpected, colourful and packed with different flavours.

Think sequins with denim, traditional jewellery with western silhouettes and accessories that instantly spice up a simple look. The idea? Fashion should feel fun again.

Apoorva Mukhija

Apoorva Mukhija

IMAGE: A sequinned top with distressed denim shorts is exactly what chatpata dressing is about. The mix of shimmer and rugged denim feel party-ready and so cool. Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram

 

Aashna Shroff

Aashna Shroff

IMAGE: A soft pastel mini dress gets an instant personality boost thanks to those embroidered mirror-work boots. The unexpected pairing turns a pretty concert look into something far more memorable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashna Shroff/Instagram

 

Kritika Khurrana

Kritika Khurrana

IMAGE: In a bright pink bralette, embroidered pants and layers of traditional jewellery, Kritika's look refuses to pick just one mood. And that's precisely the charm of this trend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Khurrana/Instagram

 

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: Polka dots already bring the fun but the scarf detail and matching accessories take this co-ord to another level. It's vintage glamour with a fun tadka. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

 

Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: A jewel-encrusted bralette with distressed jeans doesn't work on paper but somehow works in real life... and how! The clash of textures and styles makes this look unapologetically chatpata. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: A sleek brown dress becomes instantly more exciting with oversized ear cuff jhumkas. Sometimes all it takes is one unexpected accessory to completely change the mood of an outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: A sharp black pantsuit gets a festive update with a heavily embellished corset. Polished and dramatic, this look proves that even tailoring can use a little extra masala. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

RELATED STORIES

Pratibha, Shanaya's Monsoon Fashion Hack!
Pratibha, Shanaya's Monsoon Fashion Hack!
Mouni, Tara Turn Desi With A Twist
Mouni, Tara Turn Desi With A Twist
Triptii, Ayesha Make A Statement With...
Triptii, Ayesha Make A Statement With...
Suhana, Disha Are Slipping Into...
Suhana, Disha Are Slipping Into...
Sanya, Anupama, Pearle Just Won't...
Sanya, Anupama, Pearle Just Won't...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Mahima Makwana wins hearts with her innocent charm1:14

Mahima Makwana wins hearts with her innocent charm

PM Modi Receives Slovakia's Highest Civilian Honour2:22

PM Modi Receives Slovakia's Highest Civilian Honour

Hundreds Protest Outside Iran's World Cup Match Venue3:20

Hundreds Protest Outside Iran's World Cup Match Venue

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO