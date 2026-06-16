Avneet Kaur, Bhumi Pednekar Love Being Chatpata!

If 'quiet luxury' was all about keeping things understated, ‘chatpata dressing’ is its complete opposite.

The trend, which has been picking up steam on social media, is all about outfits that feel like your favourite plate of chaat, unexpected, colourful and packed with different flavours.

Think sequins with denim, traditional jewellery with western silhouettes and accessories that instantly spice up a simple look. The idea? Fashion should feel fun again.

IMAGE: A sequinned top with distressed denim shorts is exactly what chatpata dressing is about. The mix of shimmer and rugged denim feel party-ready and so cool. Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram

Aashna Shroff

IMAGE: A soft pastel mini dress gets an instant personality boost thanks to those embroidered mirror-work boots. The unexpected pairing turns a pretty concert look into something far more memorable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashna Shroff/Instagram

Kritika Khurrana

IMAGE: In a bright pink bralette, embroidered pants and layers of traditional jewellery, Kritika's look refuses to pick just one mood. And that's precisely the charm of this trend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Khurrana/Instagram

Avneet Kaur

Polka dots already bring the fun but the scarf detail and matching accessories take this co-ord to another level. It's vintage glamour with a fun tadka. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram IMAGE:already bring the fun but the scarf detail and matching accessories take this co-ord to another level. It's vintage glamour with a fun tadka.

Komal Pandey

bralette with distressed jeans doesn't work on paper but somehow works in real life... and how! The clash of textures and styles makes this look unapologetically chatpata. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram IMAGE: A jewel-encrustedwith distressed jeans doesn't work on paper but somehow works in real life... and how! The clash of textures and styles makes this look unapologetically chatpata.

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: A sleek brown dress becomes instantly more exciting with oversized ear cuff jhumkas. Sometimes all it takes is one unexpected accessory to completely change the mood of an outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia