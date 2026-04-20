Asus Zenbook S14 Unveiled: Ultra-Light Design, 27-Hour Battery

ASUS has introduced fresh additions to its ZenBook series while also broadening the VivoBook portfolio in India.

Pre-bookings are currently underway, and official sales will commence on April 21, 2026. The latest collection features the Zenbook S14, Zenbook DUO, Zenbook A14, along with the forthcoming Zenbook A16.

Alongside these, the updated Vivobook lineup consists of the Vivobook 14, Vivobook 16, Vivobook S14, and Vivobook S16 variants.

The Zenbook range will start at Rs 179,990, whereas the Vivobook series will be available from Rs 98,990 onwards. The Asus Zenbook S14 (UX5406AA) carries a price tag of Rs 179,990, while the Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8407AA) is listed at Rs 299,990. Below, we take a closer look at the specifications of the Zenbook S14.

Asus Zenbook S14 bring premium build and extended battery life

All photographs: Kind courtesy Asus

1. Premium Build

This laptop comes with a Ceraluminum body, designed to offer a durable yet lightweight construction.

2. Display

It features a 14-inch Asus Lumina OLED screen, supporting resolutions of up to 3K for sharp visuals.

3. Processor And AI Performance

This ASUS offering can be configured with an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H chipset, delivering up to 50 TOPS of NPU capability for AI-focused tasks.

4. Memory And Storage

Users can opt for as much as 32 GB of LPDDR5X onboard memory along with up to 1 TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 solid-state storage.

5. Battery

Asus equips the Zenbook S14 with a 77 Wh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 27 hours of usage on a single charge.

6. Design

The laptop measures 11.9 mm in thickness and weighs approximately 1.2 kg.