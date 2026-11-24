ASUS has expanded its premium laptop portfolio with the Zenbook 14, featuring a 3 K OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and a 75 Wh battery.

ASUS Zenbook 14: 120 Hz refresh rate, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, an infrared webcam and a backlit keyboard.

1. Price: Rs 127,990

The ASUS Zenbook 14 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 127,990, with the premium laptop offering an entry point into ASUS' Zenbook range.

2. Display: SGS Eye Care Screen

The laptop features a 14-inch (35.56cm) 3K OLED screen. The panel offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 0.2 ms response time for smooth visuals.

It also incorporates eye-care technology that reduces harmful blue light emissions by up to 70 per cent, with TUV Rheinland and SGS certifications.

3. Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

The model is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor clocked at 1.4 GHz, paired with Intel graphics.

Intel Arc graphics is available on eligible configurations featuring the specified Core Ultra processors and a minimum of 16 GB dual-channel memory.

4. Camera: FHD With Privacy Shutter

It features a full-HD infrared webcam for Windows Hello facial recognition, along with a built-in cover to protect privacy when the camera is not in use.

5. Keyboard: 1.4 mm Key Travel

The laptop comes with an illuminated chiclet-style keyboard featuring a numeric keypad, 1.4 mm key travel and a touchpad with NumberPad functionality.

6. Connectivity: Thunderbolt 4 Ports

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports supporting data transfers of up to 40 Gbps, external displays and power delivery.

Other connections comprise a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a 3.5 mm audio jack and an HDMI 2.1 TMDS interface.

The laptop also supports the XG Mobile GC34.

7. Battery: 75 Wh

The device houses a 75 Wh four-cell lithium-ion battery with a 2 S2P configuration.

It comes with a 65 W USB Type-C power adapter for charging.