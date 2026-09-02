Asus VM240 AiO Launched In India: Price, Features And More

The Asus VM240 AiO combines a sleek, space-saving design with AMD Ryzen 5 performance, a 24-inch display and AI-powered features.

Priced at Rs 66,990, the all-in-one desktop is now available in India, offering a clutter-free setup for work, entertainment and everyday computing.

Asus VM240 AiO brings a slim design, Ryzen 5 Power and AI bells and whistles

1. Display: 24-inch Screen

The Asus VM240 AiO comes equipped with a 24-inch screen, featuring a flexible tilt mechanism that lets users adjust the viewing position to their preference.

It also delivers complete coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum for vibrant and accurate visuals.

2. Memory And Storage: 8 GB RAM

The all-in-one PC incorporates a slim 22 mm support structure, while its configuration can be equipped with as much as 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of PCIe Gen 4 solid-state storage.

3. Processor

Featuring an AMD Ryzen™ 5 processor, the compact desktop delivers smooth, near-silent operation in a sleek, space-saving design tailored for modern households.

4. Design: Slim, Quiet, Minimal

It pairs a sleek frame with a slim stand and tidy rear panel. Its efficient AMD Ryzen platform enables a thinner build and quieter cooling for a clean, modern setup.

5. Speaker: AI Noice Cancellation

Two 2W speakers sit on the front, enhanced by Dirac sound technology. AI-based noise reduction also helps filter out unwanted ambient sounds during voice and video conversations.

6. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi 6E provides reliable high-speed networking, while HDMI, RJ-45 and several USB-A connections support a range of accessories and external devices. A built-in Full HD webcam enables clear, detailed video conferencing.

7. Price: Rs 66,990

The Asus VM240 AiO is priced at Rs 66,990 and is now available to buy in India.