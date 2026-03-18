HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP Laptop Now In India

Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP Laptop Now In India

By REDIFF GADGETS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 09:59 IST

x

The system is powered by a 70Wh 4-cell lithium-ion battery and a 200W AC adapter.

It weighs 1.72 kg and measures 30.0 × 20.4 × 1.45–1.49 cm, making it compact yet powerful.

Included software: Microsoft Office Home 2024, Microsoft 365 Basic with 100 GB cloud storage for one year, McAfee® security for one year, and two months of Xbox Game Pass Premium. It is also ENERGY STAR® certified and supports AURA Sync lighting.

A better, faster, more efficient 2-in-1 gaming laptop with 1TB storage

Asus Rog Flow Z13-KJP

All photographs: Kind courtesy Asus

1. Display

A 13.4-inch (34.07 cm) IPS-level glossy touchscreen display offers vivid colours and smooth visuals. The panel supports Adaptive-Sync technology and is Pantone-validated, ensuring accurate colour reproduction suitable for creative professionals.

Asus Rog Flow Z13-KJP Processor

2. Processor And AI Performance

Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI MAX+ 395 processor with a base clock of 3.0GHz and boost speeds of up to 5.1GHz, this system features 16 cores and 32 threads along with 80 MB of cache. It also includes the AMD XDNA™ NPU, capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, enabling advanced AI-accelerated tasks.

Asus Rog Flow Z13-KJP Graphics

3. Graphics And Neural Processing

The device is equipped with AMD Radeon™ 8060S integrated graphics, delivering strong graphical performance for creative work, productivity, and entertainment. The integrated AMD XDNA™ Neural Processing Unit enhances AI-based workloads and intelligent features.

Asus Rog Flow Z13-KJP Memory

4. Memory

It features 128 GB LPDDR5X memory running at up to 8000 MHz, built directly onto the motherboard. The system supports quad-channel memory technology, ensuring extremely fast data transfer speeds for demanding applications.

Asus Rog Flow Z13-KJP Storage

5. Storage

The laptop includes a 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 (2230) SSD for high-speed storage and rapid system responsiveness. It also comes with 100 GB of cloud storage through Microsoft 365 Basic for one year. An additional M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slot is available for future storage expansion.

Asus Rog Flow Z13-KJP ports

6. Ports And Connectivity

Connectivity options include two USB-C USB4 ports with DisplayPort and power delivery (up to 40 Gbps), one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port (up to 10 Gbps), HDMI 2.1 FRL, a 3.5 mm audio combo jack, and a UHS-II microSD card reader. The device also supports the XG Mobile GC34 external graphics module.

Asus Rog Flow Z13-KJP Keyboard

7. Keyboard, Camera And Audio

Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP features a backlit chiclet keyboard with one-zone RGB lighting and a dedicated Copilot key for Windows AI features. It includes a 5 MP IR camera for Windows Hello, an additional 13 MP camera, Dolby Atmos audio, Hi-Res headphone certification, a three-microphone array, and dual 2W speakers with Smart Amp technology.

REDIFF GADGETS

RELATED STORIES

Vivo Rolls Out X300, X300 Pro
Vivo Rolls Out X300, X300 Pro
Realme 16 Pro+: Ultra-High 200MP Camera
Realme 16 Pro+: Ultra-High 200MP Camera
OPPO Debuts All-New Reno 15 Series
OPPO Debuts All-New Reno 15 Series
Realme Pad 3: Slim, Smart...
Realme Pad 3: Slim, Smart...
Realme P4 Power 5G Launches In India
Realme P4 Power 5G Launches In India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Aurangabad Youth's Innovation Leaves Bill Gates Truly Impressed4:19

Aurangabad Youth's Innovation Leaves Bill Gates Truly...

Watch: Israeli Air Defence Stops Iranian Missile in Stunning Interception0:17

Watch: Israeli Air Defence Stops Iranian Missile in...

Kim Kardashian dazzles in gold at Vanity Fair red carpet0:34

Kim Kardashian dazzles in gold at Vanity Fair red carpet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO