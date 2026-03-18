Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP Laptop Now In India

The system is powered by a 70Wh 4-cell lithium-ion battery and a 200W AC adapter.

It weighs 1.72 kg and measures 30.0 × 20.4 × 1.45–1.49 cm, making it compact yet powerful.

Included software: Microsoft Office Home 2024, Microsoft 365 Basic with 100 GB cloud storage for one year, McAfee® security for one year, and two months of Xbox Game Pass Premium. It is also ENERGY STAR® certified and supports AURA Sync lighting.

A better, faster, more efficient 2-in-1 gaming laptop with 1TB storage

All photographs: Kind courtesy Asus

1. Display

A 13.4-inch (34.07 cm) IPS-level glossy touchscreen display offers vivid colours and smooth visuals. The panel supports Adaptive-Sync technology and is Pantone-validated, ensuring accurate colour reproduction suitable for creative professionals.

2. Processor And AI Performance

Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI MAX+ 395 processor with a base clock of 3.0GHz and boost speeds of up to 5.1GHz, this system features 16 cores and 32 threads along with 80 MB of cache. It also includes the AMD XDNA™ NPU, capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, enabling advanced AI-accelerated tasks.

3. Graphics And Neural Processing

The device is equipped with AMD Radeon™ 8060S integrated graphics, delivering strong graphical performance for creative work, productivity, and entertainment. The integrated AMD XDNA™ Neural Processing Unit enhances AI-based workloads and intelligent features.

4. Memory

It features 128 GB LPDDR5X memory running at up to 8000 MHz, built directly onto the motherboard. The system supports quad-channel memory technology, ensuring extremely fast data transfer speeds for demanding applications.

5. Storage

The laptop includes a 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 (2230) SSD for high-speed storage and rapid system responsiveness. It also comes with 100 GB of cloud storage through Microsoft 365 Basic for one year. An additional M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slot is available for future storage expansion.

6. Ports And Connectivity

Connectivity options include two USB-C USB4 ports with DisplayPort and power delivery (up to 40 Gbps), one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port (up to 10 Gbps), HDMI 2.1 FRL, a 3.5 mm audio combo jack, and a UHS-II microSD card reader. The device also supports the XG Mobile GC34 external graphics module.

7. Keyboard, Camera And Audio

Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP features a backlit chiclet keyboard with one-zone RGB lighting and a dedicated Copilot key for Windows AI features. It includes a 5 MP IR camera for Windows Hello, an additional 13 MP camera, Dolby Atmos audio, Hi-Res headphone certification, a three-microphone array, and dual 2W speakers with Smart Amp technology.