Asus ProArt PZ14: Unveiling The Snapdragon X2 Elite-Powered 2-in-1 Laptop

The Asus ProArt PZ14, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite processor and featuring a 3K OLED touchscreen, is now available for pre-order in India, offering a versatile 2-in-1 design and exclusive benefits.

Asus ProArt PZ14 launched with Snapdragon X2 elite, 3K OLED display and 80 TOPS AI performance

All photographs: Kind courtesy Asus

1. Price: Rs 269,990

Available in the Nano Black HT7407NA-SN024WS configuration at Rs 269,990.

Customers who pre-order the laptop can also unlock exclusive benefits worth up to Rs 25,599 for just Rs 999, including a two-year extended warranty and three years of accidental damage cover. The limited-period offer remains valid until 11:59 pm IST on June 22.

2. Display: 3K OLED Touchscreen

It is equipped with a 14-inch 3K Asus Lumina OLED touchscreen, delivering crisp visuals at a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

It is Pantone Validated and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certified, supports stylus input, and is capable of reproducing more than one billion colours for rich and lifelike imagery.

3. Performance: Snapdragon X2 Elite Chip

Driving the Asus ProArt PZ14 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, featuring an 18-core architecture with boost frequencies reaching up to 4.7GHz.

The chipset is complemented by a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU capable of delivering up to 80 TOPS of AI computing power, while Qualcomm Adreno graphics handle visual workloads.

4. Camera: 13 MP Ultra HD Rear Camera

The device comes equipped with an 8 MP infrared front-facing camera for secure facial recognition, alongside a 13 MP Ultra HD rear camera that supports 4K video recording.

5. Battery: 75 Wh Capacity

Keeping the laptop running is a 75 Wh battery designed for all-day productivity and creative workloads. When it's time to recharge, the laptop supports fast top-ups via a 68W USB Type-C charger.

6. Design: Versatile 2-in-1 Form Factor

It features a flexible detachable design that seamlessly transforms from a traditional notebook into a tablet. It also supports the Asus Pen, enabling precise stylus input for sketching, note-taking and detailed design work.

7. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 Support

On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, alongside two USB 4 Type-C ports with display output and power delivery capabilities.

An SD Express 7.0 card reader is also included, offering fast and convenient file transfers for creators.