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Asus Pad: AI Features, Powerful Speakers, Huge Battery

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 09:54 IST

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Running on Android 16, the Asus Pad, launched June 2, comes loaded with a host of productivity and AI-driven features, including Google Gemini, Circle to Search, Asus GlideX and Face Login. The tablet also supports the Asus Pen 2.0 and Bluetooth keyboards.

Asus Pad brings 13 MP rear camera and 9,000 mAh battery life

Asus Pad

All photographs: Kind courtesy Asus

1. Design: 520 gm

It measures 27.1 x 18.2 x 0.65 cm, maintaining a slim and sleek profile despite its large display. Weighing just 520 gm, the tablet is easy to carry.

Asus Pad display

2. Display: TÜV Rheinland Certification Screen

The gadget features a 12.2-inch 2.8K OLED display with a dual-layer panel technology and a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate.

It has a productivity-friendly 3:2 aspect ratio and TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced blue light and flicker-free viewing.

Asus Pad

3. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset

The Asus Pad is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, complemented by 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For users needing extra space, the tablet also includes a microSD card slot with support for storage expansion of up to 1TB.

Asus Pad

4. Software: Asus GlideX

The device comes with Asus GlideX, enabling seamless screen sharing and effortless file transfers between compatible devices.

It also incorporates Google Gemini AI tools and the Circle to Search feature.

Asus Pad

5. Camera: 13 MP Rear Camera

Camera specs: A 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera.

Asus Pad

6. Audio And Sensors: Quad-Speaker System

An immersive audio experience is made possible through a quad-speaker system enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

The tablet also incorporates a range of sensors, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor and ambient light sensor, to support smoother interaction and smarter functionality.

Asus Pad

7. Battery: 9,000 mAh battery

This latest Asus gadget has a substantial 9,000 mAh battery designed for extended usage. When it is time to recharge, the tablet supports fast 45W charging via its USB Type-C port.

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