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Home  » Get Ahead » ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Unveiled: Power, AI, And Style In One Slim Machine

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Unveiled: Power, AI, And Style In One Slim Machine

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 08:59 IST

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ASUS has launched the ExpertBook Ultra in India, a device that places strong emphasis on built-in AI capabilities.

This highlights a move towards machines that process demanding tasks directly on the device, reducing dependence on remote servers and cloud-driven computing.

It's being marketed as an AI laptop for business and the boardroom

Asus ExpertBook Ultra

1. Display

The laptop introduces a 14-inch 3K tandem OLED panel that reaches an impressive peak of 1400 nits in HDR. This advanced construction improves visual depth, durability and overall energy efficiency. Comes with a Corning® Gorilla™ Matte display for added toughness, reduced glare, and clearer viewing in bright conditions.

Asus Expertbook Ultra Processor

2. Processor

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra brings top-end business performance with Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 chips, Windows 11 Pro, and Intel Arc graphics. It supports up to 64GB LPDDR5x RAM, 50W performance, and WiFi 7, making it a powerful, future-ready laptop for professionals.

Asus ExpertBook Ultra Audio

3. Immersive Audio Setup

The device is equipped with a six-driver audio arrangement, incorporating twin-magnet bass units that deliver strong low-end depth, alongside specialised high-frequency speakers that widen the acoustic field with crisp highs and refined clarity.

Asus Expertbook Ultra Keyboard

4. Keyboard

A softly-lit keyboard ensures effortless typing in both dim and bright surroundings, with uniformly adjustable illumination across all keys. Complementing it is a redesigned haptic trackpad featuring a smooth glass finish, delivering enhanced accuracy and a more comfortable, responsive feel.

Asus ExpertBook Ultra Design

5. Ultra-Light Build

Weighing under a kilogram and a little over 10 mm slim, the ExpertBook Ultra is designed for effortless portability. Its compact form makes it ideal for professionals constantly on the move or working from multiple locations.

Asus ExpertBook Ultra Battery

6. All-Day Endurance

ASUS says the ExpertBook Ultra can run for up to 19 hours under typical usage. It also offers rapid charging support, allowing users to top up the battery swiftly during brief pauses.

Asus ExpertBook Ultra Price

7. Pricing And Availability

The starting price of the ExpertBook Ultra is ₹1,49,990 in India. Advance bookings are now live, with sales commencing from April 29 across both digital platforms and retail outlets.

REDIFF GADGETS

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