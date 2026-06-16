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Home  » Get Ahead » Asus Chromebook CM32: Tablet, Laptop, Sketchpad In One Device

Asus Chromebook CM32: Tablet, Laptop, Sketchpad In One Device

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 16, 2026 10:44 IST

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Asus has expanded its Chromebook range in India with the launch of the Chromebook CM32 Detachable, Chromebook CM14 and Chromebook CM15.

Among the new models, the Chromebook CM32 Detachable stands out as a versatile 2-in-1 device that can be used as both a laptop and a tablet. Here is a closer look at what the Chromebook CM32 offers.

ASUS Chromebook boots in under 10 seconds, lasts up to 12 hours

Asus Chromebook CM32

All photographs: Kind courtesy Asus

1. Price: Rs 37,990

The Asus Chromebook CM32 Detachable has a starting price of Rs 37,990. The Chromebook CM32 Detachable -- already open for pre-orders -- will be available from June 19.

Asus Chromebook CM32

2. Display: 12.1-inch Touchscreen

It features a 12.1-inch touchscreen with a crisp 2.5K resolution and a productivity-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio.

The panel can reach up to 600 nits of brightness for enhanced visibility, while Corning Gorilla Glass protection adds an extra layer of durability.

Asus Chromebook CM32

3. Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540 chipset

The laptop is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 540 chipset, paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 graphics, up to 8GB of LPDDR5X memory and as much as 128 GB of eMMC storage.

Built to handle everyday knocks and bumps, the device also meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards.

Asus Chromebook CM32

4. Camera: 5 MP Rear Camera

It is equipped with a 5 MP rear camera for capturing photos and documents, alongside a 5 MP front-facing camera designed for video calls and online meetings.

Asus Chromebook CM32

5. Keyboard: 1.35 mm Key Travel

The detachable keyboard features a secure pogo-pin connection and full-size chiclet keys for a familiar laptop-like feel. With 1.35 mm key travel, it offers a smooth and responsive typing experience.

Asus Chromebook CM32

6. Battery Life: 42Wh Dual-Cell Lithium-Polymer Battery

The device is backed by a 42Wh dual-cell lithium-polymer battery, which Asus claims can deliver up to 12 hours of use on a single charge. The device is supplied with a 45W charger for convenient power top-ups.

Asus Chromebook CM32

7. Wireless Stylus: Traditional Ballpoint Pen

Asus Chromebook CM32 Detachable comes bundled with a magnetic stylus that recharges wirelessly, helping to keep accessories tidy while avoiding the need for replaceable batteries.

Designed to resemble a traditional ballpoint pen, it offers a familiar and comfortable writing experience for notes, sketches and everyday tasks.

REDIFF GADGETS

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