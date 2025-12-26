'I'm 16. My Parents Don't Let Me Date'

It is not a crime to have feelings; it is quite normal. But, at 16, you might be too young to understand what's best for you, says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating web site.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

There is no right age to fall in love.

But when you are living with parents or elders, you have to be mindful of their choices and restrictions that come with it.

What is the right age to go out on a date?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating web site, suggests how you can understand, and incorporate, your parents' perspective on dating and relationships.

Anonymous: Is 16 too young to date?

I am in my first year of college and I like meeting someone at weekends.

He's my childhood friend who has known me since I was seven. But my parents believe that relationships are a distraction and should only happen after marriage.

Because of this, I hide things from them which makes me feel guilty and stressed.

I want honesty but I know how my parents will react if I tell them who I meet.

How should I deal with my relationship while living with my parents?

Is it a crime to meet and share your feelings?

Sixteen is usually a very common age when people start experiencing romantic attractions.

However, I want you to understand your parents' perspective as well.

At 16, you might be too young to understand what's best for you. They are worried about your feelings.

I understand that it's a tricky situation but I just wanted you to understand that they have the best intentions for you at heart.

No, it is not a crime to have feelings; it is quite normal.

But again, your parents are worried about you getting hurt which often happens at this age.

I suggest you focus on your studies and enjoy friendships because these will turn out to be the best days of your life.

If you come across someone special, try to build a friendship first.

Take your time to understand if you two have similar intentions, interests, values and goals.

This will help you understand your compatibility.

Once all of that is established, you can, without rush, decide if the person is worth your time, energy and effort.

I hope this helps.

