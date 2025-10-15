HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'My Partner's Friends Call Me Aunty. Should I...'

By rediffGURU Dr UPNEET KAUR
October 15, 2025 10:49 IST

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a therapist and marriage counsellor, advises a working professional about how to deal with age gap in a relationship.

does age gap matter in a relationship?

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Can love really be defined by age?

Why can't an older woman fall in love with a younger man?

According to rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a therapist and marriage counsellor based in Amritsar, your partner's age doesn't matter if you are in love.

Anonymous: Hello ma'am, I am a 38-year-old woman in love with a 32-year-old man.
I have never married and he is divorced with no children.
We both work in same company and relationship is serious.
But everyone says that a woman being six years older is considered shameful in our society. His friends jokingly call me aunty.
Should we ignore society or I should end this before it gets serious?

I personally feel that age doesn't matter in love.

It's completely okay to have an age gap of six years.

It doesn't matter if you are older.

If the relationship is serious and you feel that you'll be able to go ahead with that person, go ahead.

You don't need to worry about others and society if your partner accepts you.

rediffGURU Dr UPNEET KAUR
