Mood Swings Affecting Your Sex Life?

You don't need to understand his frustration, you just need to acknowledge it, share what is going on with you as you reach menopause and how he can step in to help, care and be on the same side as you, advises rediffGURU Anu Krishna.

Women and men often experience and approach sex differently, especially as they grow older.

While men may feel sexually active in their 50s and 60s, women's bodies go through tremendous hormonal and physical changes.

For many women in their 40s and 50s, menopause can also bring out mood swings, tiredness or even a loss of desire.

This difference can create unnecessary tension or misunderstandings in a relationship.

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and relationship expert, explains how couples can communicate their differences and stay connected without physical intimacy.

Anonynous: Mam, I am 48, hitting menopause. My partner is 50 and sexually active.

My mood swings are affecting our sex life.

He has been patient for the last two years but I am not able to co-operate.

I understand his frustration. He is not satisfied. How can I help him?

He has a problem with one of the most challenging phases of your life?

The very fact that you are writing in to me rather than talking him comes from a place of guilt and helplessness.

Let me tell you, you have nothing to feel guilty about.

Work with your gynaecologist who can guide you through these hormonal changes that are causing mood swings and challenges.

Next, talk to your husband, educate him on what perimenopause and menopause can look like.

You don't need to understand his frustration, you just need to acknowledge it, share what is going on with you and how he can step in to help, care and be on the same side as you.

Work as a team through this phase and you will come out even stronger as a couple.

