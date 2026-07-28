Arpita, Kunal May Be Husband And Wife But...

Day five of Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 belonged to fashion's popular power couple.

While Arpita Mehta reimagined Indian celebration wear for the modern woman, Kunal Rawal presented his biggest menswear collection yet, proving that the husband and wife have design languages that are distinctly their own.

Arpita Mehta

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI Official/Instagram

Arpita Mehta's Ceremonial looked to India's rich textile heritage, bringing together bandhani, Banarasi and kantha embroidery.

The collection paired richly embroidered lehengas with fluid saris, sculptural skirts, capes and contemporary drapes, all designed to feel light despite their intricate craftsmanship.

A palette of coconut, rose tan, sage, seafoam and teal gradually deepened into violet and sindoor red, while mirror work and vintage-inspired gemstone embroidery added sparkle without overpowering the textiles themselves.

More images from the show

Kunal Rawal

Kunal Rawal showcased Rawalgarh, the designer's largest collection to date, featuring over 140 menswear looks.

Revisiting the brand's earliest design codes, the collection blended military-inspired tailoring, modular silhouettes and his signature focus on comfort and functionality.

Through his in-house dhup chaon colour process and a fresh take on Indian black tie dressing, Rawal once again made a compelling case for the modern groom's wardrobe.

Glimpses from the show:

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff