Are You Making These 5 Monsoon Skincare Mistakes?

A clean towel, a clean phone and a clean face before bed -- that's the key to good skin, says Dr Poonam Patel, cosmetologist and founder of LookLush Aesthetic and Laser Centre.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Every year, after the first week of downpour, my clinic fills up.

Same season. The same confused faces. The same mistakes.

The funny part?

Almost none of them have anything to do with the weather.

So before you blame the humidity for that surprise breakout, let me walk you through the real culprits.

Mistake #1. 'It's cloudy, I'll skip the sunscreen'

This is the one that breaks my heart a little.

A grey sky is not a day off for your skin.

UV rays slip through clouds like they aren't even there and the damage is sneaky.

There is no instant sunburn, just pigmentation and dullness that quietly begins to show years later.



Try using one light, gel-based sunscreen every morning. Rain or shine, doesn't matter.

Mistake #2. Washing your face like you're punishing it

Sticky skin makes us reach for the face wash again. And again. And again.

But here's the twist!

The more you strip your skin, the more oil it pumps out to fight back and you end up greasier than where you started.

The ideal skincare? Wash your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser and you're done.

Feeling grimy by 4 pm? A splash of plain water is enough.

Mistake #3. Clinging to your winter cream

That thick, dreamy moisturiser that hugged your skin in December?

In July, it is the problem.

Heavy creams sit on top of your damp skin, mingle with sweat and clog everything up.

Go lighter for a few months, especially during monsoon -- a gel or water-based moisturiser hydrates without the suffocating film.

Mistake #4. Scrubbing like there's no tomorrow

Humidity pushes dead skin and sweat deep into your pores, so a little exfoliation genuinely helps.

The mistake is going at it like you're scrubbing a greasy frying pan.

Gentle scrubbing or exfoliation -- once or twice a week -- is all your skin is asking for.

Aggressive scrubbing doesn't speed anything up; it just leaves your skin red, raw and angrier than before.

Mistake #5. The tiny habits nobody talks about

The damp towel.

The phone you press to your cheek fifty times a day.

The makeup you were too tired to remove.

The hand you keep resting on your jaw during long meetings.

These quiet little things invite more breakouts than any cream can fix.

A clean towel, a clean phone and a clean face before bed -- that's the key to a good skin.

Here's the secret nobody sells you: A good monsoon skin is usually about doing less, not more. No ten-step routine, no panic-buying. Just a few honest habits, done consistently.

And if something still refuses to settle -- stubborn acne, sudden pigmentation, irritation that won't quit -- that's your cue to sit down with an aesthetic expert instead of guessing your way through another product.

Your skin isn't asking to be rescued every season. It's just asking you to stop fighting it.

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