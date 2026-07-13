Are You A Freelancer? Here's An ITR Guide

Tax treatment depends on the activity and manner of earning income.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

A large number of freelancers, creators, consultants, app-based drivers and delivery partners working in the gig economy work outside the employer-employee framework.

While this form of employment brings greater flexibility and multiple income streams, it also entails distinct responsibilities at the time of filing tax returns.

Key Points Freelancers and gig workers must classify income correctly before selecting the appropriate ITR form and taxation method.

Eligible professionals and small businesses can use presumptive taxation to simplify compliance, subject to turnover limits and conditions.

Those filing ITR-3 can claim genuine business expenses supported by proper invoices, receipts and financial records.

Advance tax becomes mandatory when annual tax liability exceeds Rs 10,000 after adjusting available TDS credits.

Maintaining books, reconciling AIS, TIS and Form 26AS, and responding promptly to notices can help avoid tax disputes.

Classify income correctly

The Income-Tax (I-T) Act does not use the terms 'freelancer' or 'gig worker'.

Tax treatment depends on the activity and manner of earning income.

Regular, skill-based work with financial risk usually counts as business or professional income.

"In contrast, income from other sources is a residual category that applies only when a receipt cannot be taxed under any other head of income. It is typically meant for occasional, passive, or isolated receipts," says Shubham Jain, director, SVAS Business Advisors.

ITR-3 or ITR-4?

Taxpayers opting for presumptive taxation should use ITR-4 (Sugam), where a fixed percentage of turnover or gross receipts becomes taxable income.

ITR-4 is unavailable if gross receipts exceed Rs 50 lakh, or if the taxpayer has capital gains or income from more than one house property.

"ITR-3 is for individuals with business or professional income who are not using the presumptive taxation scheme," says Jain.

"It is a more detailed return form that accommodates multiple income sources, including business, capital gains, and house property," adds Jain.

Check presumptive tax eligibility

Section 44ADA covers doctors, lawyers, architects and similar specified professionals.

They may declare 50 per cent of gross receipts as taxable income, subject to a turnover limit of Rs 75 lakh and other prescribed conditions.

"Section 44AD applies to eligible small businesses, including many gig and delivery partners, where income is presumed at 8 per cent of turnover, or 6 per cent for receipts through digital modes, subject to a turnover limit of Rs 2 crore," says Jain.

This route reduces the compliance burden.

Taxpayers need not maintain detailed books of account or undergo a tax audit.

Claim eligible expenses under ITR-3

Freelancers declaring actual profits under ITR-3 can claim expenses incurred wholly and exclusively for business purposes.

"These may include office or home-office rent, internet and mobile bills, software subscriptions, depreciation on laptops and other work equipment, professional training and memberships, travel and lodging for client-related work, fees paid to consultants or accountants, and marketing or web site maintenance expenses," says Neeraj Agarwala, senior partner, Nangia & Co.

These deductions can reduce taxable income if backed by records.

Pay advance tax on time

Advance tax becomes mandatory if the estimated tax liability for the year exceeds Rs 10,000 after adjusting for tax deducted at source (TDS) credits.

Freelancers should estimate income, deduct expenses, adjust TDS, and pay the balance in instalments.

"Failure to pay adequate advance tax can attract interest under Sections 234B and 234C.

"Since freelance income is often uneven, reviewing earnings and tax liability every quarter can help avoid penalties," says Agarwala.

Assess tax regime choice carefully

Individuals with business or professional income cannot switch between the old and new tax regimes every year, unlike salaried taxpayers.

"Once a taxpayer opts out of the default new tax regime and chooses the old tax regime, they get only one opportunity to switch back to the new regime.

"After re-entering the new tax regime, they generally cannot opt for the old tax regime again in subsequent years," says Agarwala.

Freelancers and professionals should assess the long-term tax impact before choosing the old tax regime.

When to skip presumptive tax

Presumptive taxation may not always be tax-efficient for eligible small businesses and professionals.

"Freelancers may benefit from opting for the normal taxation regime if their actual business expenses are significantly higher than the deemed deductions under presumptive taxation, if they have brought-forward losses or unabsorbed depreciation to set off, or if they are in the early stages of business with profits lower than the presumptive rate or are incurring losses," says Akhil Chandna, partner, global people solutions, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Maintain books when required

Section 62, which corresponds to Section 44AA of the I-T Act, 1961, requires specified professionals, including lawyers, doctors and accountants, to maintain books if gross receipts exceed Rs 1.5 lakh in any of the three preceding financial years.

"For other businesses and non-specified professions, books of account must be maintained if income exceeds Rs 1.2 lakh or total sales, turnover or gross receipts exceed Rs 10 lakh in any of the three preceding financial years, or are likely to exceed these limits in the case of a newly established business or profession.

For individuals and Hindu undivided families (HUFs), these thresholds are enhanced to Rs 2.5 lakh for income and Rs 25 lakh for turnover or gross receipts," says Chandna.

A tax audit is generally required for businesses with turnover above Rs 1 crore, or Rs 10 crore if cash transactions stay within prescribed limits, and for professionals with gross receipts above Rs 50 lakh.

These rules may also apply when a taxpayer exits presumptive taxation by declaring income below the prescribed rate while total income exceeds the basic exemption limit.

Keep documents handy before filing

Multiple clients and platforms make proper documentation critical for freelancers and gig workers.

"Key documents to keep ready include client contracts, payment receipts, expense records for rent, internet, software subscriptions and travel, as well as reconciled copies of Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS), and the Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) to ensure all income and tax credits have been correctly reported," says Deepashree Shetty, partner, global mobility services, tax and regulatory advisory, BDO India.

Records reduce the risk of mismatches and scrutiny.

Track return status after filing

After filing and e-verification, taxpayers should track their ITR status on the I-T portal.

"If a notice is issued, they should respond on time with supporting documents," says Shetty.

She adds that timely response and documentation have become critical as tax filing is becoming increasingly data-driven.

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Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff