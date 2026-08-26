Apple's Mac Mini: Mini In Size, Bigger In Performance -- And Price

The new Mac mini stays true to its reputation: It is small on the outside but surprisingly powerful on the inside. But is it worth the price tag?

IMAGE: The Mac mini. All photographs: Kind courtesy Apple.com

Apple's Mac mini has always been known for fitting serious performance into a tiny box.

The latest version takes that idea further with the all-new M6 chip for everyday users and the M5 Pro for professionals who need extra power for AI, coding, video editing and graphics work.

The desktop is still small enough to fit almost anywhere but the hardware inside is much more capable than before.

Key points M6 is Apple's first 2nm chip.

Up to 40 per cent faster CPU and 4x faster AI.

M5 Pro is built for AI, coding and graphics.

Prices start at Rs 99,900 in India (inclusive of taxes).

IMAGE: A digital representation of Apple's M6 processor chip.

What's new?

The biggest upgrade is the M6, Apple's first 2-nanometre chip.

According to Apple, it offers up to 40 per cent faster CPU performance, 4x faster AI performance and 2x faster graphics and storage performance compared with the previous M4 Mac mini.

The M5 Pro model is aimed at creators and developers.

It can be configured with up to an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU, making it suitable for demanding tasks such as running large AI models, game development and professional video production.

IMAGE: The Mac mini top view.

Hardware configuration

Feature M6 M5 Pro CPU 12-core Up to 18-core GPU 12-core Up to 20-core Memory 16GB standard (up to 32GB) 24GB standard (up to 64GB) Storage 256GB SSD (configurable) 512GB SSD (configurable)

The M6 features a Dual 16-core Neural Engine and memory bandwidth of up to 170GB/s, helping speed up AI tasks and multitasking. The M5 Pro offers up to 307GB/s memory bandwidth for heavier workloads.

Ports and connectivity

Despite its compact size, the Mac mini offers plenty of connectivity.

IMAGE: The Mac mini front view.

Front

Two USB-C ports

3.5mm headphone jack

IMAGE: The Mac mini back view.

Back

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports on M6

Three Thunderbolt 5 ports on M5 Pro

HDMI

2.5Gb Ethernet, with an optional 10Gb upgrade

Both models also support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

Software

The Mac mini ships with macOS 27 Golden Gate and includes Apple's built-in apps like Safari, Photos, GarageBand, iMovie, Pages, Numbers and Keynote.

It also supports Apple Intelligence features for on-device AI tasks.

IMAGE: The Mac mini.

Useful apps to install

Depending on your work, these are worth adding:

Microsoft 365 (office work)

Google Chrome (web browsing)

Visual Studio Code (code editor)

Xcode (Apple app development)

Docker (container platform)

Adobe Creative Cloud or DaVinci Resolve (photo and video editing)

India pricing and availability (inclusive of taxes)

Model Starting Price Mac mini M6 Rs 99,900 Mac mini M5 Pro Rs 209,900

Apple has opened pre-orders. Sales begin on September 22 through Apple Store India and authorised retailers.

IMAGE: The Mac mini.

The new Mac mini stays true to its reputation: It is small on the outside but surprisingly powerful on the inside.

For students, office users and most developers, the M6 offers the better value. It brings faster performance, stronger AI capabilities and enough power for everyday work without taking up much desk space.

The M5 Pro is aimed at professionals who regularly work with 3D design and graphics, large AI models, high-end video editing or heavy coding projects.

The only real drawback is the higher starting price, especially since buyers still need to purchase a monitor, keyboard and mouse separately. But if you're looking for a compact desktop that can stay relevant for years, the latest Mac mini makes a strong case for itself.