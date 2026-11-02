Apple TV 4K Arrives At Rs 39,900

Apple's new Apple TV 4K (4th Generation) brings 128 GB of storage and an upgraded Siri Remote to home entertainment.

The streaming device is scheduled to go on sale from November 13.

Apple TV 4K (4th Gen) offers Wi-Fi 7, hands free Siri remote benefits at Rs 39,900

All photographs: Kind courtesy APPLE

1. Price And Availability: Rs 39,900

Apple's Apple TV 4K (4th Generation) is priced at Rs 39,900 in India.

2. Compact Design: 217 gm

The TV measures 93.24 mm in width and depth, with a height of 31 mm.

Weighing 217 gm, the compact device is designed to fit neatly into a home entertainment setup.

3. Storage: 128 GB

The streaming box comes with 128 GB of storage, providing space for supported apps, games and other content associated with the Apple TV experience.

4. Next-Generation Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7

The device supports Wi-Fi 7 with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 6 and Thread networking technology.

These connectivity options enable wireless networking and compatibility with supported smart home devices.

5. Multiple Ports And Connections: Gigabit Ethernet

It includes HDMI 2.1, Gigabit Ethernet and an integrated power supply.

An infrared receiver is also built in, offering additional control options for compatible equipment.

6. Siri Remote With Voice Controls: 69.6 gm

The accompanying Siri Remote weighs 69.6 gm and measures 136 mm in height.

It features Bluetooth 6, an infrared transmitter and a three-microphone array with voice isolation to help capture voice commands more clearly.