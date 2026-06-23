Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: Expected Launch Date In India, Camera Upgrades, New Colours And More

Hey, all you iPhone fans, Apple's next flagship is already generating loads of buzz! Might be time to switch up.

While the iPhone 18 Pro Max is still months away from its expected debut, leaks and rumours offer an early glimpse of what could be in store.

From a more powerful processor and upgraded AI features to possible new colours and camera enhancements, here's everything we know so far about Apple's forthcoming premium smartphone.

Calling iPhone addicts: Launch timeline and everything we know so far about Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. All photographs: Kind courtesy Apple

1. Expected Release Date: September

Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro Max in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro.

Reports suggest the tech giant could shake up its usual release schedule, with the premium Pro models launching first, while the standard iPhone 18 variants may arrive at a later date.

2. Design Changes: Nope!

While the company is unlikely to give the iPhone 18 Pro Max a redesign, reports indicate that the handset could continue with the sleek aesthetic introduced by the iPhone 17 Pro range.

That said, Apple may refresh the line-up with a selection of new colour options, offering users a fresh look without altering the device's familiar design language.

According to leaks, Apple is currently testing four colour options for its premium Pro models- Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Grey and Silver.

3. Battery: 5,200mAh

Apple could equip the iPhone 18 Pro Max with a larger battery of around 5,200 mAh, potentially offering improved battery life for everyday use.

The handset is also expected to launch with iOS 27, bringing a host of new features and refinements.

4. Processor: A20 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro processor, which might be built using an advanced 2 nm manufacturing process for greater speed and efficiency.

Reports also suggest the flagship may come with 12 GB of RAM.

5. Camera: Triple 48 MP Camera System

Photography enthusiasts could have plenty to look forward to: The iPhone 18 Pro Max could retain Apple's advanced triple-camera system. But reports indicate the handset will feature 48 MP main, ultra-wide and telephoto sensors.