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Anupama, Sreeleela Stay Desi In The Summer With...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 13:06 IST

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When the heat is unbearable but you still want to wear desi and look put together, cotton saris come to the rescue.

Light, breathable and effortlessly elegant, they’re the ultimate summer wardrobe staple. They’re not just for summer weddings but for all those moments when you want to romanticise your everyday life.

From airy Jamdanis to playful handloom drapes, these celebs prove cotton saris can be a saviour for desi girls in the heat. 

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi’s sea-green cotton sari feels like a cool breeze on a humid day. The striped blue pallu adds just the right pop while the easy drape keeps it fuss-free and elegant. Perfect for college events, daytime outings or casual office days. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh’s off-white Kasavu sari with quirky food-inspired motifs is summer happiness in outfit form. The breathable cotton fabric paired with the bright mustard blouse makes it ideal for intimate celebrations, lunch dates and sunny festive mornings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Nothing says understated luxury like a white Jamdani sari in summer. Alia Bhatt’s monochrome look feels soft, airy and incredibly graceful, the kind of sari that works beautifully for intimate weddings, pujas or even elegant daytime events. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s floral mul cotton sari is for girls who love easy, artsy fashion. The subtle prints, delicate red border and oxidised jewellery give it a relaxed boho vibe that’s perfect for cafe hopping, book fairs or laid-back summer gatherings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Sreeleela

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Bright, cheerful and impossible to miss, Sreeleela’s handloom cotton sari brings dopamine dressing into summer fashion. The pink and yellow palette instantly lifts the mood, making it perfect for festive brunches or haldi-ready day looks. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Anupama Parameswaran

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: Anupama Parameswaran’s purple handloom cotton sari proves checks never go out of style. The mix of stripes, a metallic border and soft cotton texture gives the look a youthful charm that works beautifully for workwear and low-key celebrations alike. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna’s off-white Kasavu sari blends timeless elegance with modern styling. The crisp cotton fabric keeps it summer-friendly, while the gold blouse and kamarband add just enough glam for weddings, festive dinners and traditional occasions. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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