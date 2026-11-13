Anupama Parameswaran Is More Than Just The Girl-Next-Door

Anupama Parameswaran may have first won hearts with her girl-next-door charm but her filmography and fashion choices prove that there is plenty more to her than meets the eye.

The actress, who works across Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema, made her acting debut in 2015 with Alphonse Puthren's blockbuster Malayalam film Premam. Playing Mary George, she quickly became a fan favourite.

She made her Telugu debut with A Aa (2016), starring alongside Nithiin and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and went on to appear in films such as Kodi, Sathamanam Bhavati, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi and Natasaarvabhowma. Over the years, she has built an impressive body of work across industries, with titles like Karthikeya 2, 18 Pages, Tillu Square, Siren, Dragon, Paradha and Bison Kaalamaadan adding to her filmography. Whether it is the bubbly Lilly Joseph in Tillu Square or a more intense character in a drama, Anupama has shown she isn't afraid to experiment with roles.

Next up, she is part of the ensemble cast of Bhogi, the Telugu period action drama directed by Sampath Nandi and starring Sharwanand and Dimple Hayathi. Set against the backdrop of the late 1960s along the North Telangana-Maharashtra border, the film marks another interesting addition to her varied screen journey.

Off screen, Anupama's wardrobe is just as willing to switch things up. From breezy dresses to ornate ethnic ensembles and unapologetically OTT eveningwear, here are seven looks that deserve a spot on your style moodboard.

IMAGE: Who needs a dramatic front when the back is doing all the talking?

Anupama makes a case for keeping things sweet and breezy in this pleasant maxi dress.

The thin straps and relaxed, tiered silhouette give it an easy summer feel but the real showstopper is the oversized bow at the back.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

IMAGE: When in doubt, let the sari do all the talking.

Anupama turns up the festive glam in a deep rust-red number featuring intricate metallic and sequin embroidery.

The ornate floral and paisley motifs along with the heavily embellished borders make this one a visual treat. It is giving a royal wedding guest vibe and we are absolutely here for it.

IMAGE: Anupama clearly knows how to bring the sparkle without going overboard.

This silver-white, high-neck gown features intricate geometric embroidery and textured applique detailing that gives the fitted silhouette a sculptural edge.

Finished with diamond jewellery, this look is proof that sometimes all you need is one seriously good gown to own the evening.

IMAGE: If there is one colour that never needs an occasion to make an entrance, it is gold.

Anupama goes all out in this antique-gold lehenga featuring a strapless, intricately embroidered blouse and a richly patterned skirt.

A little traditional, a little glamorous and a whole lot of festive!

IMAGE: Subtlety has officially left the chat!

Anupama brings the chaos in a mustard-yellow high-neck dress covered in shimmering beads and sequins. But the real stars of the outfit are the voluminous, cascading sheer organza ruffles.

It is a bold look that clearly wasn't made for blending into the background.

IMAGE: Can't decide between a sari and a gown? Anupama has the answer.

This deep teal fusion ensemble combines the structure of a corset with the fluidity of traditional draping.

The strapless bodice features a neat row of buttons down the centre, while the pleated pallu, dotted with subtle metallic motifs, falls over one shoulder.

With an oxidised silver choker, stacked bangles and a tiny bindi, she gives the Indo-western look a stylish little twist.

IMAGE: Why settle for a little shimmer when you can have an entire galaxy? Anupama goes full red-carpet mode in this dazzling crystal-embellished gown.

The sleeveless silhouette and wide scoop neckline keep the shape sleek, while pastel sequins, beads and star-like crystal motifs create an iridescent finish with flashes of silver, pink and mint.

This is not an outfit for shrinking into the background and frankly, why should it be?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff