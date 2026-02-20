Ankur Warikoo: AI Could Be Your 'Best Friend' in the Future

'Relationships do not work out because people are unpredictable. They're emotional. They are biased. An AI companion will not be any of these,' says entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo.

Key Points Ankur Warikoo highlights AI's potential to become the 'best companion' to a human being due to its unbiased and predictable nature.

The AI Fest 2026 at Chandigarh University aimed to empower young innovators and strengthen the AI start-up ecosystem.

Warikoo emphasised the importance of AI events in universities so that students could be exposed to crucial conversations about AI technology.

Entrepreneur and Author Ankur Warikoo highlighted the possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) playing an ever increasing role in people's personal lives, possibly even becoming their 'best companion'.

While attending the AI Fest 2026, which took place at Chandigarh University on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held in New Delhi, Warikoo underlined the importance of students -- who may otherwise not have the opportunity to discuss such technology -- having access to such events.

The AI Fest brought together students, experts and leaders to discuss how AI is shaping the future. The event aimed at empowering young innovators, strengthening the AI start-up ecosystem and transforming bold, scalable ideas into technology-driven solutions to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat.

While talking to ANI, Warikoo discussed the importance of AI events at universities and how they open new doors for students. He also had strong views about how AI could change personal relationships in the future.

"An AI fest at any university and any student level is an incredible initiative because it exposes students to conversations that they otherwise would not have access to. They would otherwise have to go to very high corridors to access it but now speakers are coming, conversations around AI are happening," Warikoo told ANI.

"It is brilliant at a student level. It is a fact that relationships do not work out because people are unpredictable. They're emotional. They are biased. An AI companion will not be any of these. It will actually be a person's best friend. It will be the best lover. It will be the best companion that you can have," he added.

The fest saw the presence of global entrepreneurs, AI leaders, researchers, startup founders, policy experts and students. Discussions were held on topics like how humans and AI can grow together, AI-made digital worlds, AI rules and policies and new technical ideas.