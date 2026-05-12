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Anime Fever Grips Mumbai's Cosplayers!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 09:59 IST

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The line between fandom and fantasy blurred at Comic Con 2026 which was held this weekend at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

Superheroes, gamers and sci-fi icons all had their moment but it was anime that truly took over.

The time, effort and patience that the cosplayers put together to the perfect look is something that has always fascinated me.

Presenting some of the scintillating cosplayers we spotted at this year's Con:

 

 

Anime Fever

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Name: Molong

Profession: Model

Dressed as: Nico Robin from One Piece

About the costume: I bought the outfit for Rs 4,000 and took two hours to get ready this morning!

 

Anime Fever

Name: Crystal DSilva

Profession: Coplayer/SFX Makeup artist

Dressed as: Jibaro from Love, Death And Robots

About the costume: I took a month to create the outfit and spent Rs 15,000 on it.

 

Anime Fever

Name: Anamika Roy

Profession: Language trainer

Dressed as: Evernight from Honkai: Star Rail

About the costume: It took 2-3 months to create my costume, which has cost Rs 11,000, to arrive and a week to create the wig and shoes. It took two to three hours to put on the outfit.

What cosplay means to you: Cosplaying is about expressing myself in ways that normal makeup does not. When you get into the character, it just boosts your confidence.

 

Anime Fever

Name: Saurabh Singh Rawat

Profession: Professional cosplayer

Dressed as: The Great Saiyaman Man from Dragon Ball Z

About the costume: I created the outfit in a week with help from my mom and friends and spent Rs 4,000 on it.

 

Anime Fever

Name: Samrudhi Dhumar

Profession: Illustrator

Dressed as: Alice Little from Alice: Madness Returns

About the costume: This is my first cosplay. It took me a month to create the costume. I spent Rs 10,000 on it.

What cosplay means to you: I love dressing up so I thought of giving it a try. I took it seriously and made everything myself.

 

Anime Fever

Name: Trisha Devadiga

Profession: Curriculum developer

Dressed as: Elektra Nachiaos from Marvel Comics.

About the costume: It's a commissioned outfit. Everything is custom-made. It took a month to create and cost Rs 10,000.

 

Anime Fever

Name: Ronav Verma

Currently: Student

Dressed as: Pennywise from It

Why this character: I really enjoyed the movie when I saw it and since a new season is releasing, I thought it would be appropriate to do it.

About the costume: It took around two months to create the outfit. I spent Rs 12,000 on it. The make-up took three hours.

 

Anime Fever

Name: Aakash

Profession: Software engineer

Dressed as: WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt

About the costume: I spent Rs 10,000 to buy the outfit.

 

Anime Fever

Name: Prakhar

Profession: Engineer

Dressed as: Dr Doom, Marvel Comics

About the costume: I made the outfit in one day and spent Rs 2,500 on it.

What cosplay means to you: Cosplaying is a way of showing my art without showing my face which, I think, is a very bold thing to do.

 

Anime Fever

Name: Koina

Currently: Student

Dressed as: Columbina from Genshin Impact

About the costume: Created the props and costume in less than a week. It cost Rs 3,000 and the make-up took four hours.

 

Anime Fever

Name: Janhvi

Currently: Student

Dressed as: Navia from Genshin Impact

About the costume: I love the character and wanted to make everything myself. It's my first cosplay and it took 15 days to make the outfit. I spent Rs 6,000 on it.

Anime Fever

Name: Nishad Nadkarni

Profession: Concept Artist

Dressed as: Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia

About the costume: Everything is handmade from scratch. It took around five months to make and cost Rs 16,000.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com

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