Aneet Padda Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

Aneet Padda is bringing fire to the screen with Hunkkar: The Roar but her personal style is a completely different story.

Off-screen, the actor is all soft colours, dreamy silhouettes, romantic details and a kind of elegance that feels like a breath of fresh air. Even when she steps into sharper tailoring or dramatic couture, there’s still something soft and understated about the way she wears it.

Here are seven Aneet Padda looks that prove why her fashion game is so soothing.

IMAGE: Aneet looks like she could have walked straight out of a dreamy beach holiday in this all-white ensemble. Her messy wet-look waves and fresh face make the whole look feel even more natural. Basically, vacation mode with zero effort required. All photographs: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

IMAGE: If Aneet’s style had a whimsical chapter, this Gauri & Nainika gown would be it. The corset bodice, soft tulle and shimmering silver embellishments give the look serious princess energy, while romantic curls and minimal jewellery keep it sweet rather than overdone.

IMAGE: This ivory sari-gown is proof that Aneet can do glamour without losing her signature softness. The fluid chiffon drape wraps around her arm like a stole while the halter blouse adds just enough edge.

IMAGE: Even her power dressing comes with a fun twist. The oversized white collar peeking out from beneath the black blazer, paired with a tube crop top and mini skirt, turns classic tailoring into something cool.

IMAGE: This Amit Aggarwal sari-gown may be one of Aneet’s most dramatic looks but there’s still something incredibly elegant about it. Crafted from upcycled vintage Banarasi textile, the brown-and-copper ensemble features pleats that twist around her body like liquid metal.

IMAGE: Aneet proves black can be romantic too in this breathtaking Gaurav Gupta gown. Covered entirely in shimmering black sequins, the strapless silhouette looks like a starry night while the sweetheart bodice adds a soft, feminine touch to the architectural design.

IMAGE: This lavender-mauve satin number feels like it was made for Aneet’s soft-girl aesthetic. The off-shoulder corset, delicate puff sleeves and fluid skirt create an old-school romantic silhouette while the statement belt makes it modish.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff