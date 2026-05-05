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And That's What Natasha Poonawalla Wore To The Met Gala 2026

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 14:40 IST

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Natasha Poonawalla turned into an exotic orchid at the Met Gala 2024.

Natasha Poonawalla

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

The Met Gala made a grand return this year as celebrities from around the globe arrived at the red carpet in New York for fashion's biggest night on May 4.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the event once again turned into a grand showcase of creativity and bold fashion.

Among the notable Indian appearances was Natasha Poonawalla, who made a striking entrance in a look that immediately drew attention.

This year, she wore a sculptural creation by Marc Quinn, paired with a custom couture ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana.

The outfit was built around a bold floral-inspired concept.

 
Natasha Poonawalla
Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

The ensemble featured a large white structure shaped like an orchid that framed her body.

 

Natasha Poonawalla

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

The design had a soft, paper-like texture.

The centre of the outfit resembled the inside of the orchid, giving it a unique and artistic feel.

The overall look matched the theme of the evening and added a strong visual moment to the red carpet.

 

Natasha Poonawalla

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

The Met Gala, held every year on the first Monday of May, celebrates fashion and art. This year's theme focused on the idea of fashion as art and explored the connection between clothing and the human body.

The event was co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.

Along with Natasha, several Indian personalities, including Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Sudha Reddy and Manish Malhotra graced the red carpet.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar

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