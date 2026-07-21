Ramya Ranganathan Is So Much Fun!

Ramya Ranganathan has cracked the code to looking adorable with zero effort.
The Anbe Diana actress’ wardrobe feels like the fashion equivalent of your favourite comfort movie -- easy, charming and impossible not to love.
If 'girl next door' had a Pinterest board, she'd probably be running it.
IMAGE: Every family has that one cousin everyone secretly waits to see because her outfits never miss. This bright pink kurta with silver jhumkas is exactly that energy -- festive without looking like you tried too hard. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ramya Ranganathan/Instagram
IMAGE: Who knew chocolate brown
could have this much personality? The scarf-detail halter top adds all the drama while the crisp white skirt keeps things looking fresh. Coffee date? Gallery visit? Movie date? It works for all three.
IMAGE: Ramya’s pastel pink
dress deserves a montage complete with flowers, butterflies and someone dramatically running through a park. If ‘cute’ were an outfit, this would be it.
IMAGE: No heavy embroidery. No loud colours. Just an olive organza drape
quietly stealing everyone's attention while the rest of the room wonders how she made such a simple look this expensive.
IMAGE: A striped one-shoulder top, a black skort and one chunky silver cuff. That's all it takes to create an outfit you can take 47 pictures in.
IMAGE: Electric blue has entered the chat. Ramya’s one-shoulder dress is impossible to ignore and honestly doesn't need much styling, as it already knows it's the main character.
IMAGE: A classic white-and-gold sari paired with a halter blouse is exactly the kind of update traditional dressing deserves. Grandma would approve. Instagram definitely would too.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff