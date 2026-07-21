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Ramya Ranganathan Is So Much Fun!

By REDIFF STYLE July 21, 2026 10:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ramya Ranganathan has cracked the code to looking adorable with zero effort.

The Anbe Diana actress’ wardrobe feels like the fashion equivalent of your favourite comfort movie -- easy, charming and impossible not to love.

If 'girl next door' had a Pinterest board, she'd probably be running it.

Ramya Ranganathan

IMAGE: Every family has that one cousin everyone secretly waits to see because her outfits never miss. This bright pink kurta with silver jhumkas is exactly that energy -- festive without looking like you tried too hard. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ramya Ranganathan/Instagram

 

Ramya Ranganathan

IMAGE: Who knew chocolate brown could have this much personality? The scarf-detail halter top adds all the drama while the crisp white skirt keeps things looking fresh. Coffee date? Gallery visit? Movie date? It works for all three.

 

Ramya Ranganathan

IMAGE: Ramya’s pastel pink dress deserves a montage complete with flowers, butterflies and someone dramatically running through a park. If ‘cute’ were an outfit, this would be it.

 

Ramya Ranganathan

IMAGE: No heavy embroidery. No loud colours. Just an olive organza drape quietly stealing everyone's attention while the rest of the room wonders how she made such a simple look this expensive.

 

Ramya Ranganathan

IMAGE: A striped one-shoulder top, a black skort and one chunky silver cuff. That's all it takes to create an outfit you can take 47 pictures in.

 

Ramya Ranganathan

IMAGE: Electric blue has entered the chat. Ramya’s one-shoulder dress is impossible to ignore and honestly doesn't need much styling, as it already knows it's the main character.

 

Ramya Ranganathan

IMAGE: A classic white-and-gold sari paired with a halter blouse is exactly the kind of update traditional dressing deserves. Grandma would approve. Instagram definitely would too.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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Ramya RanganathanAnbe Diana

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