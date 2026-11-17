Anaswara Rajan started her career as a child artist and today she is one of the young performers making her presence felt across South Indian cinema.

Born in Kannur, Kerala, the actress made her film debut with Udaharanam Sujatha (2017), playing Athira, the daughter of Manju Warrier's character. She shot to fame with the coming-of-age drama Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (2019), where her portrayal of Keerthy struck a chord with audiences.

She went on to headline Super Sharanya (2022), play a young woman navigating a challenging situation in Mike and make her Tamil debut with Trisha's Raangi.

In 2023, she appeared in the Hindi film Yaariyan 2 and delivered a widely appreciated performance as Sara, a blind sculptor, in Mohanlal's courtroom drama Neru. The role earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress and the SIIMA Award for Best Actress in Malayalam.

Her filmography has since grown with titles such as Abraham Ozler, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Rekhachithram, and Mr & Mrs Bachelor. She also made her Telugu debut opposite Roshan Meka in Champion (2025) and is now returning to Telugu cinema with Itllu Arjuna, directed by Mahesh Uppala and featuring Sai Aniesh Reddy as the male lead.

While Anaswara keeps experimenting with characters on screen, her wardrobe is equally versatile. Take a look.

IMAGE: Anaswara brings a little bohemian energy to ethnic dressing with this black halter-neck crop top and printed maxi skirt combination.

The blue skirt features intricate white and light-blue geometric and floral patterns, giving the outfit a relaxed, artsy feel. But it's the oxidised silver accessories that really pull the look together.

It's giving vacation wardrobe with a desi twist and we're already looking for an excuse to recreate it.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Anaswara Rajan/Instagram



Anaswara looks so elegant in this white

The matching scarf, wrapped around her neck and trailing down her back, adds an unexpected touch of drama. A little Old Hollywood, a little modern-day glam! IMAGE: Who needs a statement necklace when your scarf is doing all the work?Anaswara looks so elegant in this white satin slip dress featuring a flattering cowl neckline, delicate spaghetti straps and a daring thigh-high slit.The matching scarf, wrapped around her neck and trailing down her back, adds an unexpected touch of drama. A little Old Hollywood, a little modern-day glam!

IMAGE: Anaswara swaps dresses and ethnic wear for a sharp grey co-ord that deserves a place in every fashion girl's wardrobe.

The collarless, single-breasted longline blazer comes with silver buttons and patch pockets, while the matching tailored shorts peek out from underneath.

It's giving uber cool, and we're particularly loving the blazer-as-a-dress energy.

IMAGE: Sometimes, all you need is a classic lehenga moment.

Anaswara wears an ivory and silver-grey ensemble featuring a fitted, short-sleeved blouse covered in delicate beadwork and a voluminous ivory skirt finished with a dramatic ruffled border.

A sheer dupatta with a contrasting dark edge adds a little definition, while stacks of maroon and silver bangles bring in a pop of colour.

IMAGE: Who said plaid belongs only on shirts and winter jackets?

Anaswara gives the pattern a fun makeover with this multicoloured wrap vest in shades of red, orange, green, blue and yellow. She pairs it with relaxed wide-leg denim, colourful bangles and delicate hoops.

This is the kind of outfit that makes casual dressing a lot more interesting!

IMAGE: Anaswara proves that monochrome dressing doesn't have to be predictable. Her black sleeveless crop blouse is paired with a high-waisted, pleated off-white lehenga skirt, creating a striking contrast.

But the real stars of this look are the accessories. Heavy oxidised silver bangles, statement jhumkas, a delicate nose pin and a tiny red bindi bring a beautiful traditional touch to the contemporary silhouette.

IMAGE: Anaswara saves one of her prettiest looks for last in this ivory and pastel-yellow Indo-western ensemble.

The strapless corset blouse features intricate chevron-patterned embroidery in soft metallic and pastel tones, paired with a matching skirt and a sheer yellow dupatta draped like a sari pallu.

Finished with matching pearl studs and delicate bracelets, this look is a lesson in keeping things regal without going overboard.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff