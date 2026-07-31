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Ananya Panday's Gown Costs As Much As A...

By REDIFF STYLE July 31, 2026 12:51 IST 1 Minute Read
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Ananya Panday is giving peacock blue its main character moment.

The actor recently stepped out in a breathtaking Gauri & Nainika gown that perfectly balanced old-Hollywood glamour with modern couture. But while the colour had us hooked, it was the price tag that truly stole the spotlight.

Ananya Panday

All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Kapadia/Instagram

Crafted from luxurious peacock blue duchess satin, the floor-length column gown featured a lightly corseted bodice that cinched the waist before flowing into a dramatic back trail.

Free from heavy embellishments, the design relied on impeccable draping, sculptural tailoring and a rich satin finish to make a statement.

 

Ananya Panday

The monochromatic look was elevated with Radhika Agrawal Studio's Tuhina danglers, priced at Rs 8,000, adding just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the outfit.

 

Ananya Panday

She completed the ensemble with a pair of Christian Louboutin pearl pumps, with delicate pearl detailing that perfectly complemented the gown's elegant aesthetic.

The stunning Gauri & Nainika creation comes with a Rs 1.48 lakh price tag, proving that great style can sometimes cost as much as a Euro trip!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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