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Ananya Panday Recreates Rani Mukerji's Iconic K3G Lehenga

By REDIFF STYLE November 08, 2026 10:53 IST 2 Minutes Read

Remember Rani Mukerji's sparkling silver-white lehenga from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Shava Shava? Well, Ananya Panday just gave us a reason to revisit that iconic fashion moment!

At Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash, Ananya turned up in a recreation of Rani's memorable outfit from the 2001 blockbuster, proving that some Bollywood looks never go out of style.

Ananya Panday

All photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

The original lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra for Rani's cameo as Naina, was a millennial festive favourite.

More than two decades later, the designer brought it back with a fresh spin for Ananya with a heavily embellished, cropped bralette blouse, a shimmering tiered skirt and a sheer dupatta. Same silver sparkle, but with a decidedly Gen-Z attitude!

 

Ananya Panday

But how different were the two looks? Not a lot, just the blouse and the accessorising!

While Rani's original blouse had a more traditional choli silhouette and a slightly longer hemline, Ananya went for a super-cropped, plunging bralette with a contemporary infinity-style neckline.

 

Ananya Panday

Rani's look was all about that statement jewellery moment.

She paired her outfit with a chunky choker crafted from uncut polki diamonds and she kept her earrings understated, opting for delicate matching drops.

Ananya, meanwhile, ditched the necklace altogether and made up for the bare neck with chunky diamond statement earrings.

 

Ananya Panday

And Ananya didn't stop at just wearing the outfit. She shared a moodboard of her look with Rani's original on Instagram Stories and even recreated her dance steps from 'Say Shava Shava'.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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RaniAnanya Panday RecreatesManish MalhotraBollywoodShava Shava

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