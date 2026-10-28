Ananya Panday Bares Her Back For...

The ELLE India Beauty Awards returned for their 20th edition on October 27 in Mumbai, marking two decades of celebrating the products, people and innovations shaping the beauty industry.

The awards spot lit beauty across skincare, makeup, haircare and wellness, while the celebrity guests brought in plenty of red-carpet fashion into the conversation.

Let’s take a look at the best looks from the night.

Aditi Rao Hydari

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Aditi Rao Hydari brought a pop of colour in a strapless coral-red dress featuring a sculpted fishtail hem. Strappy heels added an unexpected contrast while her sleek updo and red lip kept the styling sharp.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s black Chanel gown kept the front sleek, saving its big reveal for the back, where a low cowl and feather detail took centre stage. Gold disc earrings and a vintage-inspired updo completed the look.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur opted for romantic florals in a column gown scattered with deep-red roses. Delicate straps and loose waves let the print shine without distractions. It’s an easy reference for anyone who loves a softer red-carpet look.

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi paired a structured denim-blue corset with a floor-length skirt covered in shimmering blue-and-silver sequins. The contrast between the textured bodice and liquid-looking skirt gave the outfit plenty of dimension; a delicate sapphire necklace kept things understated.

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa turned heads in a sheer, open-weave lace gown that mixed geometric patterns with a high-low inner lining and sweeping train. The design was identified as resembling a Les Fleurs Studio creation while white sandals and sleek hair kept the look pared back.

Samiksha Pednekar

Samiksha Pednekar opted for a slate-grey column gown with a high mock neckline and sculptural micro-pleating that swept from the hip over one shoulder. Geometric gold earrings and a clean low ponytail complemented the minimalist, architectural silhouette.

Vedika Pinto

Vedika Pinto embraced romantic texture in a pastel-blue corset and lace skirt set by Rhycni. Hook-and-eye details and a sweetheart neckline gave the bodice structure while layers of ruffles and fringe softened the look. A delicate necklace and loose waves provided the finishing touch.

Helly Shah

Helly Shah kept things classic in a sleeveless black column gown with a structured mock neckline and a clean, floor-length silhouette. A slicked-back bun, diamond earrings and a tennis bracelet provided the finishing touches, proving that minimalist dressing can still make a red-carpet statement.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff