Holiday season is officially the time to say yes to sequins, statement silhouettes and outfits that deserve their own entrance. But if you're looking for something beyond the usual sleeveless party dress, full sleeves might just be your new fashion obsession.

Whether you're heading to a Christmas party, a New Year's Eve bash or a festive dinner, these celebrity-approved looks offer plenty of inspiration.

Here are seven full-sleeve dresses to bookmark before your holiday calendar fills up!

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Who said winter dressing has to be all black and burgundy? Tejasswi Prakash brings a burst of sunshine in this vibrant yellow bodycon dress by TheRealB.

The off-shoulder bardot neckline, ruched detailing and fitted full sleeves make for a silhouette that's fun and flattering.

Pearl-drop earrings add a pretty finishing touch but honestly, this dress is bright enough to be the party's main character!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Ananya Birla



Her black mini dress features voluminous sheer bishop sleeves, a plunging neckline and a fitted waist with a contrasting magenta-striped detail.

The dangling straps add an unexpected edge, while statement earrings and smoky eyes take the look straight into after-dark territory.

It's giving cocktail party, with a little mischief thrown in!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Birla/Instagram IMAGE: Ananya Birla makes a strong case for letting your sleeves steal the spotlight.Her black mini dress features voluminous sheer bishop sleeves, a plunging neckline and a fitted waist with a contrasting magenta-striped detail.The dangling straps add an unexpected edge, while statement earrings and smoky eyes take the look straight into after-dark territory.It's giving cocktail party, with a little mischief thrown in!

Kriti Sanon



Her Laith Maalouf mini dress features full sleeves and subtle waist ruching while a sheer train adds a whole lot of movement. Matching blue stilettos complete the look.

Consider this your permission to go a little wild with your holiday wardrobe!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram IMAGE: Animal print and electric blue? That's a combination we didn't know we needed until Kriti Sanon served it up.Her Laith Maalouf mini dress features full sleeves and subtle waist ruching while a sheer train adds a whole lot of movement. Matching blue stilettos complete the look.Consider this your permission to go a little wild with your holiday wardrobe!

Sharvari Wagh





It's the perfect outfit for anyone whose holiday plans include making an entrance and running the room!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram IMAGE: Who needs a traditional party dress when a blazer mini can do the job? Sharvari Wagh gives power dressing a holiday upgrade in a sharply tailored black SIMKHAI mini dress layered over a crisp white shirt.It's the perfect outfit for anyone whose holiday plans include making an entrance and running the room!

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra proves that black will never lose its party credentials.

Her Victoria Beckham turtleneck maxi dress features fitted full sleeves, subtle waist gathering and an asymmetrical draped overlay that opens into a thigh-high slit. The result? A sleek, sophisticated silhouette with just the right amount of skin.

Add pointed-toe heels and gold hoops and you're ready to make the most of that dinner reservation!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Shreya Choudhary

IMAGE: For those who like their partywear with a little edge, Shreya Chaudhary's periwinkle-blue dress is worth a closer look.

The off-shoulder neckline and long sleeves balance out the horizontal distressed cut-outs running across the torso, arms and hips.

A sheer mesh overlay adds another layer of texture, making this a fun alternative to the predictable party mini.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhary/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Nothing says festive dressing quite like a crimson-red dress and Shraddha Kapoor makes the case for keeping it classic.

Her fitted ribbed knit number features long sleeves, a delicate keyhole neckline and a high front slit that adds just the right amount of sass.

Paired with strappy heels, it's an easy choice for a Christmas dinner or a New Year's celebration. Red really is the season's colour!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff