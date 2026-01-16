Meenaakshi Is Anything But Ordinary

Meenaakshi Chaudhary has that rare fashion superpower where she can make even the most low-key outfit feel glam.

The Anaganaga Oka Raju actress doesn’t rely in loud trends or overstyling. With layering and clever accessories, she turns everyday pieces into proper fashion moments. It’s the quiet confidence in how she dresses that has made Meenaakshi a diva in every sense.

IMAGE: By throwing on chunky oxidized jewellery and a tiny black bindi, Meenaakshi turns a white shirt and pants into a desi moment. All photographs: Kind courtesy Meenakshi Chaudhary/Instagram

IMAGE: Pleated skirts are back and how. Meenaakshi pairs hers with an oversized tee and a belt, serving college-core that still feels runway ready.

IMAGE: Her sheer white sari layered over a strapless corset is a masterclass in modern draping, blurring the lines between wedding, red carpet and high fashion.

IMAGE: A khaki coord with balloon pants already looks cool but Meenaakshi adds black sleeves underneath to break the monotony and protect herself from the sun!

IMAGE: A pinstriped vest over a white tee and trousers show how a simple layer can instantly make a clean look feel chic.

IMAGE: That strapless white mini with shiny black roses feels straight out of a fashion film, made even better with sheer black stockings.

IMAGE: A black blazer dress with red stockings and a scarf is peak diva energy, bold, playful and impossible to ignore.