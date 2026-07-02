Amazfit Helio Strap Pro Brings Advanced Fitness Tracking

Amazfit presents the Helio Strap Pro, a new fitness-focused wearable aimed at HYROX competitors and hybrid training enthusiasts.

Combining heart-rate tracking, motion analysis and smartwatch integration, the system is designed to offer a more comprehensive understanding of workout performance and training progress.

Amazfit Helio Strap Pro brings smarter workout tracking, better recovery insights and advanced fitness monitoring

All photographs: Kind courtesy Amazfit

1. Price: Rs 17,300

The Amazfit Helio Strap Pro on the market in India since end June is priced at Rs 17,300.

It will be available through Amazfit's official web site and selected retail outlets.

The package includes the Helio Core Motion heart rate sensor, Helio Core Motion waist sensor, Helio Pro Clip, a wristband, an armband and a magnetic charging head.

2. Design: HYROX Race

The device is built to work seamlessly with the HYROX Race and HYROX Simulation modes offered on the Amazfit Balance 3 and Balance Ultra smartwatches.

To unlock the device's full range of features at launch, users will need to pair it with one of these compatible smartwatches.

3. Health Track: All Your Fitness Data In One Place

Using the Zepp App, the gadget brings together workout, recovery, sleep and wellness data, while HybridCharge insights help users better understand their overall fitness and performance.

4. Dual-Sensor Tracking: Upper Arm + Heart Rate

The Helio Strap Pro uses an upper-arm sensor to monitor heart rate during demanding workouts, while a waist-mounted sensor tracks movement and stability for more detailed performance insights.

5. Advanced Workout Tracking: Screen-Free Helio Strap

Building on Amazfit's screen-free Helio Strap, the new Helio Strap Pro adds a waist-mounted motion sensor alongside an upper-arm heart-rate sensor to deliver deeper data into movement, stability, muscle effort and cardiovascular performance during training.