Allu Sirish: Why I Chose Anamika Khanna For My Wedding

"I asked to keep it minimalist...," Allu Sirish recalls how Anamika Khanna designed his wedding look in a quick interview on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

IMAGE: Allu Sirish and his wife, Nayanika Reddy, opt for shades of brown as they attend their first-ever fashion week. Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI

Actor Allu Sirish offered a candid glimpse into his wedding, reflecting on his minimalist yet regal look from the special day.

Notably, Allu Sirish and his bride, Nayanika Reddy, chose to wear Designer Anamika Khanna for their wedding.

Speaking to ANI, Allu Sirish shared, "I really like her restraint. People can always go maximalist and over-the-top. In our case, even with maximalism, she has restrained as I asked to keep it minimal. That's something I really like."

Allu Sirish, who was present with Nayanika at Anamika Khanna's show at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, also spoke about having attended his first-ever fashion week show.

"My wife and I were discussing which of the outfits we would pick for her whenever the collections hit stores," he said, even as he praised the menswear at the show.

IMAGE: The Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy wedding Photograph: Kind courtesy Cupcake Productions

For his wedding, Allu Sirish chose a regal ivory sherwani featuring intricate traditional embroidery along the front panel and cuffs.

The outfit was paired with a matching pattu pancha (dhoti), a classic staple for South Indian weddings.

He completed the ensemble with a gold-bordered stole and a simple yellow thread tied around his forehead as part of the rituals.

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanika Reddy/Instagram

Nayanika Reddy opted for a sophisticated bridal look in a tissue silk Kanjivaram sari in a champagne-gold shade with mauve undertones and rich zari work.

Her ensemble was complemented by elaborate jewellery, including a multi-layered diamond and pink emerald necklace, a matching maangtikka and a traditional nose ring.

The Telugu actor got married to entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on March 6, with family members, celebrities and political leaders in attendance.