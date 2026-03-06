HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All-Women Team Runs McDonald's Near Statue Of Unity

By ASHISH NARSALE
2 Minutes Read
March 06, 2026 08:43 IST

Inside the McDonald's outlet in Kevadia, near the Statue of Unity, where women run the show.

Burgers, fries and coffee are served with speed at this McDonald's in Kevadia, Gujarat.

What truly makes the outlet special is the team behind the counter -- an all-women crew.

From the sizzling kitchen to the busy billing counter, they run the restaurant with confidence, teamwork and pride.

IMAGE: Tray loaded, smiles ready -- a McDonald's crew member serves up burgers, fries and cool drinks. All photographs: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

 

IMAGE: Evening rush, drinks in hand -- service moves fast inside the McDonald's outlet.

 

IMAGE: Under glowing menu boards, the crew stands ready to take the next burger and fries order.

 

IMAGE: The queue grows as a McDonald's crew member moves swiftly through the busy service area.

 

IMAGE: Order ready! The McDonald's crew serves up burgers and fries with speed.

 

IMAGE: Order ready! A McDonald's crew member hands over a fresh takeaway meal.

 

IMAGE: Orders line up as the McDonald's crew coordinates meals for waiting customers.

 

IMAGE: Ice cream ready, orders packed -- teamwork in action behind the McDonald's counter.

 

IMAGE: Behind the scenes, the kitchen crew springs into action to prepare the next order.

 

IMAGE: Cha-ching! Another order rings in at the counter.

 

IMAGE: Coffee, coolers and creamy desserts -- the McCafé station is in full swing.

 

IMAGE: Tap, tap, burger time! The McDonald's crew helps customers order at the kiosk.

 

IMAGE: Burgers on the screen, orders at the counter -- the McDonald's crew keeps things moving.

 

IMAGE: Rush hour at McDonald's -- the queue forms and the crew keeps the orders flowing.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

ASHISH NARSALE / Rediff.com
