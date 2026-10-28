Alisha Chopra Will Make You Stop & Stare!

Alisha Chopra is one of the fresh faces making her way into the spotlight with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar. But the actress has been steadily building her screen career long before her latest outing brought her to the attention of Hindi film audiences.

Alisha began her screen journey with the 2019 series Backpackers. She went on to appear in Netflix’s Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar (2021), before gaining wider recognition as Mint in the 2024 JioCinema series Jab Mila Tu, which also starred Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh and Pratik Sehajpal.

Her film credits include Bandaa Singh Chaudhary (2024) and Pyar Ka Professor (2025). She has also been associated with the music project, Sitar, and has taken on production work, showcasing an interest in different aspects of the entertainment business.

In Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, directed by Anuj Saini and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Alisha plays Gehna Gundecha, the love interest of Sparsh Walia’s character, Gautam. The romantic comedy follows three friends as they reunite with their school crushes, only to discover that second chances at love rarely go according to plan.

Away from the screen, the looks in her style file move between relaxed, playful dressing and full-blown evening glamour. Here are seven outfits worth taking inspiration from.

IMAGE: Alisha wears her heart on her sleeve in an oversized white shirt scattered with tiny red hearts. It is a cute way to do off-duty dressing without looking like you borrowed your boyfriend’s wardrobe by accident.

Alisha wears it off one shoulder with a messy bun and simple silver studs.

Recreate the look with a printed cotton shirt, relaxed denim shorts and barely-there accessories for an easy weekend outfit.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Alisha Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Who needs a conventional blouse when you can pair a black sari with a striped button-down? Alisha’s silver-striped georgette drape, blue pom-pom border and metallic chain belt turn classic Indian wear into an experimental fashion moment.

Try this with a crisp oversized shirt, a lightweight sari and a statement belt, finishing with a chunky choker for an Indo-Western look that means business.

IMAGE: Alisha mixes a multicoloured striped polo with a navy pinstriped blazer and a grey mini skirt, proving that clashing patterns can get along just fine.

A rhinestone brooch adds a little sparkle to the collegiate-inspired outfit.

To recreate it, stick to a shared colour palette across your prints and let one statement accessory pull everything together.

IMAGE: A fitted pink sequinned cocktail dress with a sweetheart neckline is Alisha’s answer to the eternal partywear dilemma.

For your next night out, choose a sequinned mini or midi dress, skip the over-accessorising and let the light-catching finish take centre stage.

IMAGE: A charcoal graphic tee knotted at the waist and a white sequinned mini skirt make for a great throwback to the early 2000s.

Get the look with a cropped band tee, a sparkly mini and chunky sneakers or strappy heels, depending on whether you’re headed for brunch or a party.

IMAGE: Alisha gives a white ribbed tank and dark wide-leg trousers a retro, tomboy-inspired spin with chunky black suspenders. It’s a simple outfit, but the unexpected accessory makes it memorable.

For a similar look, pair a fitted tank with tailored trousers, add suspenders and finish with loafers or chunky boots.

IMAGE: A strapless A-line gown in deep berry-magenta is proof that sometimes the best fashion statement is a clean silhouette in a rich colour.

To recreate it, look for a structured satin gown that nips in at the waist, then add gold jewellery for a polished evening look.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff